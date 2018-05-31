Search

Grab a pizza the action as Norwich Playhouse launches pop-up food nights

PUBLISHED: 11:13 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:19 24 August 2018

The Wood Kitchen Credit: The Wood Kitchen

The Wood Kitchen Credit: The Wood Kitchen

Archant

Summer is about to get seriously tasty in the city as the Norwich Playhouse launches pop-up food nights.

Pop-up food nights at Norwich Playhouse Credit: Norwich Playhouse

From burgers to burritos, customers will be able to enjoy food from around the world from August Bank Holiday until late October.

The food will be available al fresco on the lower section of the Playhouse Bar terrace kicking off with The Wood Kitchen on Sunday August from 12pm to 8pm.

The business serves wood-smoked sourdough pizzas and will a choice of margherita, spicy pepperoni, peri-peri chicken or courgette and pesto toppings.

George Clarke, owner of The Wood Kitchen, said: “We mainly do private parties but are looking to grow our street food presence in Norwich.

“We did our first pop-up five years ago and have been to pubs such as Eaton Cottage, The Rumsey Wells and the Garden House and are very excited to be involved in the pop-up nights.”

This will be followed by Natural Born Grillers on August 31 and September 1 serving dirty burgers such as the Piggy Smalls with pork, garlic and chorizo patty and Will-i-lamb lamb, mint and chilli patty.

Next up will be Coral Bay Caribbean takeaway on September 7 and 8 and Chihuahua Burritos will be there on September 15.

Karen Reilly, Bar Manager at the Norwich Playhouse, said “We’re delighted to give people the opportunity to enjoy some delicious food alongside a drink and to be collaborating with such fantastic local businesses.”

