Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

GoGoHares Shop

Can you guess what Norwich’s most instagrammed drink was this summer?

PUBLISHED: 16:25 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:25 28 August 2018

Summer drinks. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Summer drinks. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This content is subject to copyright.

Thanks to the scorchingly hot summer, the bars and pubs in Norwich have been filled with drinkers sharing their sun-drenched afternoons on social media.

The most Instagrammed drinks this summer, by region. Picture: Celebrity CruisesThe most Instagrammed drinks this summer, by region. Picture: Celebrity Cruises

And the latest data released by Instagram has revealed that Norwich’s love for a particular fizzy beverage has not waned, having been instagrammed more than any other alcoholic beverage.

And that drink is of course, prosecco.

Norwich joined the tens of other cities such as Bristol, Manchester and York, in their favouritism of the drink.

Research commissioned by Celebrity Cruises revealed that nationally, Aperol Spritz is the most Instagrammed cocktail, beating G&Ts, Pimms and martinis.

Since May, almost 30,000 pictures of prosecco had been instagrammed across the UK.

Across the world, the research found that Aperol Spritz’ were favoured in Europe, and craft beer was favoured in the US.

Likewise, Scotland favourited their national drink of whisky, with all cities apart from Dundee favouring the beverage.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Rush-hour drama as emergency services flock to rescue near Castle Mall

Firefighters close to the Castle Mall shopping centre car park. Picture: Peter Walsh

Video: Watch: Police officer appears to repeatedly hit woman holding child in Norwich pub

A screenshot from the video showing the arrests in the Nelson pub, Norwich (Photo: Facebook/Paul Bruce)

Video: Unconscious woman arrested after rescue from Castle Mall shopping centre in Norwich

Emergency services respond to an incident near Castle Mall PHOTO: Peter Walsh

Three curry houses in Norwich nominated for national awards

Tamarind Fine Indian Dining at Blofield is up for two awards at the English Curry Awards. Picture: Pete Huggins.

Manager of Norwich takeaway must pay £3,600 after food hygiene and safety breaches

The manager of Mega Munch has been ordered to pay £3,600 after a number of food hygiene and health safety breaches. Pic: Archant.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists