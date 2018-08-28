Search

Norwich drag act set to appear on The X Factor 2018

PUBLISHED: 16:49 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:02 30 August 2018

The Squirrels

The Squirrels

Archant

A Norwich drag duo are set to light up the stage this Saturday on The X Factor 2018 auditions.

Kenny Moore and Chris Thomas Nicoll auditioned for the 2018 series of The X FactorKenny Moore and Chris Thomas Nicoll auditioned for the 2018 series of The X Factor

Kenny Moore and Chris Thomas Nicoll, both from the city, will appear before the judges this Saturday September 1 when the new series kicks off.

The pair perform under stage name The Squirrels and have performed in pubs and clubs across the county.

When they aren’t performing, Kenny works in furniture store Java in Castle Mall and Mr Nicoll at a Norwich bank.

The pair also appear on the new X Factor advert auditioning for judges Louis Tomlinson, Simon Cowell and husband and wife Robbie Williams and Ayda Field.

The duo posted the news on The Squirrels Official Facebook page and fans expressed their excitement at the news,

READ MORE: Set times and stages revealed for all the acts at Sundown 2018

One wrote: “Proper buzzing to see what you do.”

Another added: “Fabulous news.”

Last year’s series also saw Lingwood lad Leon Mallett make it through to the live shows after being reintroduced by Louis Walsh as a wildcard.

The X Factor 2018 starts on ITV at 8pm this Saturday.

