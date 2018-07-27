Gallery

Norwich Cathedral showcases creative talent for Norfolk Day celebration

Diana Rackham, chairman of the Friends of the Norfolk Dialect, reads poetry at Norwich Cathedral for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

Wood carving, watercolour painting and the Norfolk dialect are just some of the traditions and crafts on show at city landmark today.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brian Elmar of the Norfolk and Suffold Woodcarvers Association, carves a heron, at Norwich Cathedral for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Brian Elmar of the Norfolk and Suffold Woodcarvers Association, carves a heron, at Norwich Cathedral for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Cathedral was “buzzing” for Norfolk Day as it put on displays of creative and musical talent from across the county.

Anne Colchester of the Norwich Cathedral Flower Guild, demonstrating flower arranging for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Anne Colchester of the Norwich Cathedral Flower Guild, demonstrating flower arranging for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

These activities are taking place all day and designed to celebrate everything that is great about Norfolk.

Noah Coleman, 16-months-old, enjoying Norfolk Day at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Noah Coleman, 16-months-old, enjoying Norfolk Day at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The strong local flavour included a session of literature all based on Norfolk Dialect.

Owen Smith, aged seven, enjoying Norfolk Day at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Owen Smith, aged seven, enjoying Norfolk Day at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Local business people also exhibited videos about innovative initiatives using a variety of new technologies

Norfolk Day Logo Norfolk Day Logo

The Very Rev Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich Cathedral, said: “We’ve heard from poets, singers, guitarists, a harpist, a flutist, choirs and bands. This buzz will be echoed in communities all over Norfolk as we celebrate the beauty of our natural environment, history and heritage, and above all the wonderful people of this county.”