Norwich Cathedral showcases creative talent for Norfolk Day celebration
PUBLISHED: 15:39 27 July 2018 | UPDATED: 18:34 30 July 2018
Wood carving, watercolour painting and the Norfolk dialect are just some of the traditions and crafts on show at city landmark today.
Norwich Cathedral was “buzzing” for Norfolk Day as it put on displays of creative and musical talent from across the county.
These activities are taking place all day and designed to celebrate everything that is great about Norfolk.
The strong local flavour included a session of literature all based on Norfolk Dialect.
Local business people also exhibited videos about innovative initiatives using a variety of new technologies
The Very Rev Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich Cathedral, said: “We’ve heard from poets, singers, guitarists, a harpist, a flutist, choirs and bands. This buzz will be echoed in communities all over Norfolk as we celebrate the beauty of our natural environment, history and heritage, and above all the wonderful people of this county.”