WATCH: Free aviation museum is a great day out for everyone

Morris Jackman of The Norfolk and Suffolk Aviation Museum. Photo: Sonya Duncan Archant

The volunteer run aviation heritage centre on the Norfolk and Suffolk border does not charge for admission.

A haven for plane enthusiasts, the Norfolk and Suffolk Aviation Museum is full of exhibits and models with 62 aircrafts on display either complete or in parts.

With lots of indoor displays and different groups of aircraft, from bombers to American war planes, there’s a story from aviation history around every corner.

On special open days and events visitors can even explore inside some of the planes on display.

As well as the museum pieces there’s also a café and a shop for visitors to enjoy.

Morris Jackman, a committee member of the museum, said: “There’s virtually something for everyone, we cover all different periods and even if you’re not into aircraft you can come and have a cup of tea and a bun and if the weather’s nice you can walk down to the river on our board walk.”

“All in all you can have a jolly fine time,” he said.

