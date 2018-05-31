Norfolk Scouts hop into the city to clean the GoGoHares

Youngsters from 17th Norwich Scouts volunteer to help clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

With buckets of water and sponges at the ready, a group of Scouts have been out and about in Norwich making sure the GoGoHares sculptures are looking their best.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Youngsters from 17th Norwich Scouts volunteer to help clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher Youngsters from 17th Norwich Scouts volunteer to help clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher

The team of young ‘volunt-hares’ from the 17th Norwich group spent Sunday morning washing many of the characters on the GoGoHares city trail which is being brought to Norwich by children’s charity Break and Wild in Art.

TigeHare, GoGoHaero, Mr Cel-HARE-brate Norfolk! and Art-Hare were among the 30 hares who enjoyed a wash during the Scouts’ morning in the city.

“Norfolk Scouts are so pleased to be supporting the Break GoGoHares trails this year,” said Jane Warden, deputy county commissioner for Norfolk Scouts.

“With so many young people out visiting them, we thought it only fair to come and give them some tlc and a ‘hare wash’ to make sure they look amazing for everyone.”

Youngsters from 17th Norwich Scouts volunteer to help clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher Youngsters from 17th Norwich Scouts volunteer to help clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher

As well as Sunday’s good deed, many of the Scouts are also working towards a special GoGoHares Norfolk Scouts Challenge badge which they can earn by completing a series of hare-related tasks as well as following the GoGoHares trails.

All young people in Scouting, from Beavers to Explorers and Rainbows to Guides, can take up the quest and so far more than 4,500 of the badges have been snapped up.

The Scouts are among many volunteers - known as volunt-hares - who have been helping Break ensure the three GoGoHares trails across Norwich and Norfolk run smoothly.

Others include a team from Norwich-based GoodGym who have previously washed all the city hares and are organising a second cleaning challenge later in the trail. Volunt-hares from the Virgin Money Lounge, in Castle Street, have been fundraising and cleaning the hares near their Castle Street office meanwhile volunt-hares from Nielsen Brandbank have been helping with various GoGohares tasks.

Tobias Higham, Jack Teasdale and Adam Short from 17th Norwich Scouts help clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher Tobias Higham, Jack Teasdale and Adam Short from 17th Norwich Scouts help clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher

Stevensons school uniform shop, in Ber Street, has donated t-shirts for volunt-hares and many other people have also contributed in lots of different ways.

There are three different GoGoHares trails running throughout the summer - a citywide trail of 50 hares, a trail of 18 moongazer hares across the county and a second city trail of more than 160 leaping leveret sculptures.

For more about how you can get involved in the GoGoHares trails as a volunt-hare, visit the GoGoHares website at www.gogohares.co.uk

Tobias Higham, Jack Teasdale and Adam Short from 17th Norwich Scouts help clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher Tobias Higham, Jack Teasdale and Adam Short from 17th Norwich Scouts help clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher

Youngsters from 17th Norwich Scouts volunteer to help clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher Youngsters from 17th Norwich Scouts volunteer to help clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher

Tobias Higham from 17th Norwich Scouts helps clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher Tobias Higham from 17th Norwich Scouts helps clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher

Tobias Higham from 17th Norwich Scouts helps clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher Tobias Higham from 17th Norwich Scouts helps clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher

Tobias Higham from 17th Norwich Scouts helps clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher Tobias Higham from 17th Norwich Scouts helps clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher

Tobias Higham from 17th Norwich Scouts helps clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher Tobias Higham from 17th Norwich Scouts helps clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher