Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

GoGoHares Shop

Norfolk Scouts hop into the city to clean the GoGoHares

PUBLISHED: 12:46 30 July 2018 | UPDATED: 14:21 30 July 2018

Youngsters from 17th Norwich Scouts volunteer to help clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher

Youngsters from 17th Norwich Scouts volunteer to help clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

With buckets of water and sponges at the ready, a group of Scouts have been out and about in Norwich making sure the GoGoHares sculptures are looking their best.

Youngsters from 17th Norwich Scouts volunteer to help clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick ButcherYoungsters from 17th Norwich Scouts volunteer to help clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher

The team of young ‘volunt-hares’ from the 17th Norwich group spent Sunday morning washing many of the characters on the GoGoHares city trail which is being brought to Norwich by children’s charity Break and Wild in Art.

TigeHare, GoGoHaero, Mr Cel-HARE-brate Norfolk! and Art-Hare were among the 30 hares who enjoyed a wash during the Scouts’ morning in the city.

“Norfolk Scouts are so pleased to be supporting the Break GoGoHares trails this year,” said Jane Warden, deputy county commissioner for Norfolk Scouts.

“With so many young people out visiting them, we thought it only fair to come and give them some tlc and a ‘hare wash’ to make sure they look amazing for everyone.”

Youngsters from 17th Norwich Scouts volunteer to help clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick ButcherYoungsters from 17th Norwich Scouts volunteer to help clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher

As well as Sunday’s good deed, many of the Scouts are also working towards a special GoGoHares Norfolk Scouts Challenge badge which they can earn by completing a series of hare-related tasks as well as following the GoGoHares trails.

All young people in Scouting, from Beavers to Explorers and Rainbows to Guides, can take up the quest and so far more than 4,500 of the badges have been snapped up.

The Scouts are among many volunteers - known as volunt-hares - who have been helping Break ensure the three GoGoHares trails across Norwich and Norfolk run smoothly.

Others include a team from Norwich-based GoodGym who have previously washed all the city hares and are organising a second cleaning challenge later in the trail. Volunt-hares from the Virgin Money Lounge, in Castle Street, have been fundraising and cleaning the hares near their Castle Street office meanwhile volunt-hares from Nielsen Brandbank have been helping with various GoGohares tasks.

Tobias Higham, Jack Teasdale and Adam Short from 17th Norwich Scouts help clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick ButcherTobias Higham, Jack Teasdale and Adam Short from 17th Norwich Scouts help clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher

Stevensons school uniform shop, in Ber Street, has donated t-shirts for volunt-hares and many other people have also contributed in lots of different ways.

There are three different GoGoHares trails running throughout the summer - a citywide trail of 50 hares, a trail of 18 moongazer hares across the county and a second city trail of more than 160 leaping leveret sculptures.

For more about how you can get involved in the GoGoHares trails as a volunt-hare, visit the GoGoHares website at www.gogohares.co.uk

Tobias Higham, Jack Teasdale and Adam Short from 17th Norwich Scouts help clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick ButcherTobias Higham, Jack Teasdale and Adam Short from 17th Norwich Scouts help clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher

Youngsters from 17th Norwich Scouts volunteer to help clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick ButcherYoungsters from 17th Norwich Scouts volunteer to help clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher

Tobias Higham from 17th Norwich Scouts helps clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick ButcherTobias Higham from 17th Norwich Scouts helps clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher

Tobias Higham from 17th Norwich Scouts helps clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick ButcherTobias Higham from 17th Norwich Scouts helps clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher

Tobias Higham from 17th Norwich Scouts helps clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick ButcherTobias Higham from 17th Norwich Scouts helps clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher

Tobias Higham from 17th Norwich Scouts helps clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick ButcherTobias Higham from 17th Norwich Scouts helps clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher

Tobias Higham, Jack Teasdale and Adam Short from 17th Norwich Scouts help clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick ButcherTobias Higham, Jack Teasdale and Adam Short from 17th Norwich Scouts help clean the GoGo Hares around the City. Picture: Nick Butcher

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists