Great Yarmouth wrestler to star in new ITV show filmed in Norfolk

Kip Sebian on WOS Wrestling. Picture: ITV ITV

World of Sport Wrestling returns to ITV this Saturday after a 30 year hiatus.

WOS Wrestling's backstage presenter Rachel Stringer. Picture: ITV WOS Wrestling's backstage presenter Rachel Stringer. Picture: ITV

World of Sport Wrestling returns to ITV this Saturday after a 30 year hiatus - with a Great Yarmouth grappler as one of its stars.

Despite the wrestling segment of ITV’s World of Sport being highly popular, the original WOS programme went off the air in 1985. Now it’s back and made in Norfolk.

WOS Wrestling was filmed in front of a lively audience at Epic Studios in Norwich earlier this year. As well as being filmed locally this revival series of the wrestling hit also features two Norfolk personalities.

Kip Sabian, aka “SuperBad”, is from Great Yarmouth and will feature prominently in the first episode and throughout the series. The 26-year-old, who debuted in 2009, is now set to become a household wrestling name with his signature moves “springboard dropkick” and “sliced bread”.

Rachel Stringer, the show’s backstage presenter, is also from Norfolk and once worked at local TV station Mustard.

The show promises high-octane drama and heart pumping action as fans watch pro wrestlers compete fiercely to win the WOS Male Championship title, WOS Women’s Championship title and Tag Team Champions Title.

While fans will have to wait until this weekend to see the onscreen drama, the show was at the centre of some unscripted drama earlier this year when controversy over the filming location occurred.

World Association of Wrestling founder Ricky Knight, who claimed that he and a friend “built” Norwich’s wrestling reputation, was concerned that WOS coming to Norwich would negatively impact his business which also uses Epic Studios as a wrestling venue.

Mr Knight originally said: “If Manchester United came to Norwich and built a stadium next to ours, it would take away all that history, take away their brand. This it what ITV are doing to us now.”

The dispute was resolved in April after talks with the studio, with Mr Knight saying:

“We’ve come to an amicable deal, we will not be leaving Epic Studios, all our dates will be upheld and we’re happy for ITV to come here. I will support it and we should do our best to make this a success.”

WOS wrestling airs on ITV Saturday July 28 at 5pm. It will run for 10 weeks.