Winning writers celebrate county that’s ‘got tha lot’

PUBLISHED: 09:15 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:38 03 August 2018

The River Wensum from Whitefriars Bridge. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The River Wensum from Whitefriars Bridge. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Norfolk’s stunning landscapes and the county’s distinctive dialect are celebrated in the winning entries of a writing competition organised by the new National Centre for Writing and the Eastern Daily Press.

Wells beach Picture: Ian BurtWells beach Picture: Ian Burt

“What does Norfolk mean to me?” was the theme for the Norfolk Day competition which asked people to pen up to 300 words.

Zena Tinsley, 60, a retired teacher from Diss, won the over 18 category for her brillant poem Norfolk’s Got Tha Lot (But We Hint Got Mountens!) meanwhile 13-year-old Polly Chan, a pupil at Saint Felix School in Southwold, won the under 18s category with her beautiful poem simply called Norfolk.

Alice Kent, communications director at National Centre for Writing, said: “It was clear from the competition entries that people have a deep love for the landscape, people, history and future of our wonderful county. We thoroughly enjoyed reading all the stories and poems submitted. We chose Zena’s poem ‘Norfolk’s Got Tha Lot (But We Hint Got Mountens!)’ as it conveyed both the wonderful Norfolk sense of humour and dialect whilst also celebrating all the riches the county has to offer - everything except mountains!”

Hannah Garrard, learning and participation manager at National Centre for Writing, said: “I had such a dreamy picture of Norfolk in my mind when I read Polly’s poem, its countryside from meadow to coast and a sense of quietude. Her poem characterises the county beautifully; the notion of it “beckoning” picnics and its sense of mystery.”

Norfolk’s Got Tha Lot (But We Hint Got Mountens!) by Zena Tinsley

Ware got forests n’ ancient woodland;

ware got parks n’ ware got fountens;

Thetford Forest Photo: Sonya DuncanThetford Forest Photo: Sonya Duncan

ware got heaths n’ willage greens

but in Norfolk we hint got mountens.

Ware got fields a boot’ful lav’nder

n’ footpaths rownd abowt ‘em

ware got pritty lit’l ole churches

but in Norfolk we hint got mountens.

Ware got marsh n’ ware got reedbed

The lavender in full colour outside Caley Mill in Heacham. Picture: Ian BurtThe lavender in full colour outside Caley Mill in Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

and wildlife for the counten

ware got rivas, ware got the Broads

but in Norfolk we hint got mountens.

Ware got greart ole Norfolk skoies,

and artists wot dew paint ‘em.

Ware got castles and a custline

but in Norfolk we hint got mountens.

The River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Frum Sheren’am onta Shouldh’m

tha moiles yew are a trav’len

go frum Lodd’n acrorse ta Litch’m

but yew unt see iny mounten.

No - we loike ar Norfolk landscape flat,

thass carac’tristic of ar County,

wi just a lit’le gent’l slope

and not sum greart ole mountie.

Wherry Yacht Charter Charitable Trust's Hathor at How Hill. Picture: James BassWherry Yacht Charter Charitable Trust's Hathor at How Hill. Picture: James Bass

For mountens hare in Norfolk’ud

wholly spoile ar luv’ly view.

Thare got ‘em in Fraance n’ Swizzerland

n’ they ken bloomen keep ‘em tew!

Dew yew wanta go a’ ski’en,

ya ken go alorng ta Trowse

wi’out tha trubble a’ trav’len

Beautiful views abound on the Broads, pictured Thurne Dyke Mill on the river Thurne. Picture: Ian BurtBeautiful views abound on the Broads, pictured Thurne Dyke Mill on the river Thurne. Picture: Ian Burt

a country mile frum ya howse.

So when ya on ar Norfolk roads

n’ landmarks yar a’counten

ya can say “bor, Norfolk’s got the lot

That just hint got no mountens.”

Norfolk by Polly Chan

Norwich Castle Photo: Nick ButcherNorwich Castle Photo: Nick Butcher

Away from the chaos, stress and madness, lies a strange place filled with utopian adventures. Instead of skyscrapers; there are trees and forests, filled with wild deer prancing to the beautiful meadows. The air is clean like a fresh white sheet, washed and drying in the gentle breeze. There are so many colours, the bright green fields, the golden yellow sand, the scarlet red flowers and the glistening of diamonds shining on the relaxing flowing rivers. The sun shines more, and the sky is blue like a summers day that you never wanted to forget.

Though this place is strange, it is a dream of mine that has finally happened, a place where wild animals and humans are at peace, a place where the river is blue and home to fish and lots of other creatures, a place where there are endless fields of colour and meadows that beckon you to have a picnic, and finally, but most importantly, a place that I love and can call a home.

Deer on the Holkham Estate. Picture: Ian BurtDeer on the Holkham Estate. Picture: Ian Burt

Wells beach. Picture: Ian BurtWells beach. Picture: Ian Burt

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: Antony KellyPeople enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: Antony Kelly

Pulls Ferry on the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Antony KellyPulls Ferry on the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Antony Kelly

Zena Tinsley's poem Norfolk's Got Tha Lot (But We Hint Got Mountens!) was one of two winning entries in the Norfolk Day writing competition organised by the National Centre for Writing and the Eastern Daily Press, Photo: supplied by National Centre for WritingZena Tinsley's poem Norfolk's Got Tha Lot (But We Hint Got Mountens!) was one of two winning entries in the Norfolk Day writing competition organised by the National Centre for Writing and the Eastern Daily Press, Photo: supplied by National Centre for Writing

Polly Chan's poem Norfolk was one of the two winning entries in the Norfolk Day writing competition organised by the National Centre for Writing and the Eastern Daily Press, Photo: supplied by National Centre for WritingPolly Chan's poem Norfolk was one of the two winning entries in the Norfolk Day writing competition organised by the National Centre for Writing and the Eastern Daily Press, Photo: supplied by National Centre for Writing

Show Job Lists