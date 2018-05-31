Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

GoGoHares Shop

Norfolk Day painting of Norwich Market on show in new exhibition

PUBLISHED: 13:16 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:31 20 August 2018

The Norfolk Day pastel creation of Norwich Market called Capturing the Moment, by John Patchett. Picture: JOHN PATCHETT

The Norfolk Day pastel creation of Norwich Market called Capturing the Moment, by John Patchett. Picture: JOHN PATCHETT

JOHN PATCHETT

An artist’s depiction of a Norwich attraction is the centrepiece of a new exhibition.

Artist John Patchett at work on a pastel drawing of Norwich Market for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYArtist John Patchett at work on a pastel drawing of Norwich Market for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The pastel version of Norwich Market called Capturing the Moment was created in four hours on Norfolk Day, July 27, by Beccles artist John Patchett.

Capturing the Moment is part of Mr Patchett’s solo exhibition at the Gallery, Picturecraft in Holt.

The event in Lees Yard runs until August 22. Call 01263 711040 for details.

Other Norfolk Day events also raised charity money.

A family day promoting Norfolk’s traditions at Rockland St Mary raised £2,100 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ £10m nook appeal.

The appeal is funding a children’s hospice in Framingham Earl, to replace the Quidenham base.

A raffle at Beers of Europe, the Warehouse Antiques and Collectables and the Steiff Shop, in Setchey, raised over £600 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Video: WATCH: Ed Sheeran and Pink help Norwich man propose

Pink in the video helping Elliot propose to his girlfriend. Picture: Elliot Holman

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists