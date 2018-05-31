Special Norwich-inspired pie to launch at Canaries’ first home match

Football fans will be able to enjoy a special pie inspired by Norfolk Day.

Norwich-based charity OPEN Youth Trust (OPEN) created the dishes.

The Norwich Pie will contain beef in dark ale gravy, within a mustard shortcrust pastry.

This will be launched at the Canary Club pre-match event before Norwich City’s first home game of the season against West Bromwich Albion on August 11.

A separate Norfolk Pie, which features pork loin and ham set in a light ale jelly, has also been created by OPEN.

Both pies will be available through the OPEN.

John Gordon-Saker, chief executive of OPEN said: “I am excited by both these pies, especially as they have been created to celebrate Norfolk Day using iconic local brands.”

To book tickets for the Norwich City pre-match event, between 11am and 2pm, visit www.opennorwich.org.uk/whats-on/gigs-events/canary-club