Special Norwich-inspired pie to launch at Canaries’ first home match
PUBLISHED: 14:21 29 July 2018 | UPDATED: 14:21 29 July 2018
Football fans will be able to enjoy a special pie inspired by Norfolk Day.
Norwich-based charity OPEN Youth Trust (OPEN) created the dishes.
The Norwich Pie will contain beef in dark ale gravy, within a mustard shortcrust pastry.
This will be launched at the Canary Club pre-match event before Norwich City’s first home game of the season against West Bromwich Albion on August 11.
A separate Norfolk Pie, which features pork loin and ham set in a light ale jelly, has also been created by OPEN.
Both pies will be available through the OPEN.
John Gordon-Saker, chief executive of OPEN said: “I am excited by both these pies, especially as they have been created to celebrate Norfolk Day using iconic local brands.”
To book tickets for the Norwich City pre-match event, between 11am and 2pm, visit www.opennorwich.org.uk/whats-on/gigs-events/canary-club