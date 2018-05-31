Video

Historic park hosting Norfolk Day community fete and fun dog show

The Friends of Waterloo Park and Park Britannia s0taff at Waterloo Park in front of Park Britannia in Waterloo Park, Norwich, where a community fete is being held for Norfolk Day. Picture: SOPHIE SCOTT SOPHIE SCOTT

Families will be able to enjoy traditional fete fun to celebrate Norfolk Day.

The community gathering is happening at Waterloo Park off Angel Road, Norwich, on Norfolk Day - Friday, July 27 - from noon-5pm.

A fun dog show, organised by the Walsham Obedience Club, along with other fete activities and stalls, will be taking place on Saturday, July 28, from 10am-noon and 2-4pm.

The fete is the idea of Park Britannia café, part of Britainnia Enterprises, which is based on the park and the newly-formed Friends of Waterloo Park.

Davina Tanner, chief executive of Britannia Enterprises, said: “We loved the idea of Norfolk Day as soon as we heard it and really wanted to get behind it. There is so much to celebrate about our wonderful county.

“Having seen the wonderful but previously often overlooked Waterloo Park in Norwich come back to life, after we opened Park Britannia in the pavilion building there last year, we wanted to do something that all the local community could enjoy.

“A big community fete with something for everyone seemed to be the perfect way to celebrate Norfolk Day and our local community.”

She added: “We are so grateful to the Friends of Waterloo Park for their input and support in making the event happen. We are really looking forward to it. Happy Norfolk Day. We are really looking forward to it. Happy Norfolk Day.”

All the activities will take place at Waterloo Park around Park Britannia, which is in the pavilion.

On Norfolk Day itself these will include swing boats, mini waltzers, hook-a-duck, circus skills, giant games, hoopla, a nature trail and craft stalls.

There will also be live music on the park bandstand from musicians including Yve Mary Barwood, the Dove and Boweevil band and the Dave Thomas band.

Admission to the event is free but there may be a small charge for some activities.

There is an entry fee of £1 per dog per class entered for the July 28 dog show.

Visit www.cafebritannia.co.uk/norfolk-day-fete

■The Waterloo Park fete and dog show is one of more than 200 Norfolk Day events taking place across the county this Friday. Let us know what you are doing for Norfolk Day by emailing norfolkday@archant.co.uk