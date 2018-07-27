Date revealed for next year’s Norfolk Day celebrations
PUBLISHED: 06:43 31 July 2018 | UPDATED: 06:44 31 July 2018
Archant Norfolk 2018
We’re doing it all again next year!
Flags were waving in force and communities pulled together for the first-ever Norfolk Day on Friday.
And due to its success, it will take place on Saturday, July 27 next year.
The inaugural celebratory occasion saw thousands of people, from babies to the elderly, showing their pride in the county at nearly 300 events.
Norfolk Day was an idea of the EDP, Norwich Evening News and BBC Radio Norfolk.
It was a chance for people to shout about the great things going on in the county, its varied communities and businesses, charities and organisations.
David Powles, editor-in-chief of the EDP and Norwich Evening News, said: “Wow is all I can say after such a vibrant and exciting Norfolk Day. Hundreds of people got behind the day which proved to be a hit across a variety of communities and businesses. Norfolk Day’s biggest success was bringing people together and celebrating the best of county life. I am so happy people embraced the idea and look forward to celebrating more Norfolk Days in the future.”