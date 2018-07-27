Video

Date revealed for next year’s Norfolk Day celebrations

Norfolk Day 2018. Fun at Potter Heigham. Ronan Lumb as Lord Nelson. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

We’re doing it all again next year!

Norfolk Day 2018. Holt WI, left to right, Gillian pilgrim, Dawn Rose, Caroline Purkiss, Ann Stredwick, Paula Hewitt. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Norfolk Day 2018. Holt WI, left to right, Gillian pilgrim, Dawn Rose, Caroline Purkiss, Ann Stredwick, Paula Hewitt. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Flags were waving in force and communities pulled together for the first-ever Norfolk Day on Friday.

Norfolk Day 2018. Magical Mundesley event at Gold Park in Mundesley. Isabelle Applegate, 10, from Dereham, Picture: ANTONY KELLY Norfolk Day 2018. Magical Mundesley event at Gold Park in Mundesley. Isabelle Applegate, 10, from Dereham, Picture: ANTONY KELLY

And due to its success, it will take place on Saturday, July 27 next year.

Norfolk Day Logo Norfolk Day Logo

The inaugural celebratory occasion saw thousands of people, from babies to the elderly, showing their pride in the county at nearly 300 events.

Newlyweds Lisa and Alan Palmer,31 and 33, from Blofield Heath, who got married on Norfolk Day, July 27 2018, at the Norfolk Mead Hotel in Coltishall. They are pictured with their son Finley. Picture: RICHARD JARMY PHOTOGRAPHY Newlyweds Lisa and Alan Palmer,31 and 33, from Blofield Heath, who got married on Norfolk Day, July 27 2018, at the Norfolk Mead Hotel in Coltishall. They are pictured with their son Finley. Picture: RICHARD JARMY PHOTOGRAPHY

Norfolk Day was an idea of the EDP, Norwich Evening News and BBC Radio Norfolk.

Youngsters enjoying the Norfolk Day community fete at Waterloo Park in Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE SCOTT Youngsters enjoying the Norfolk Day community fete at Waterloo Park in Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE SCOTT

It was a chance for people to shout about the great things going on in the county, its varied communities and businesses, charities and organisations.

Participants in a mass cribbage tournament at Norwich City Football Club to celebrate Norfolk Day. Picture: AYNUR ELHAM Participants in a mass cribbage tournament at Norwich City Football Club to celebrate Norfolk Day. Picture: AYNUR ELHAM

David Powles, editor-in-chief of the EDP and Norwich Evening News, said: “Wow is all I can say after such a vibrant and exciting Norfolk Day. Hundreds of people got behind the day which proved to be a hit across a variety of communities and businesses. Norfolk Day’s biggest success was bringing people together and celebrating the best of county life. I am so happy people embraced the idea and look forward to celebrating more Norfolk Days in the future.”