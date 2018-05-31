Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

GoGoHares Shop

Norfolk couple star in latest episode of Don’t Tell The Bride

PUBLISHED: 17:45 14 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:43 15 August 2018

Lee Sim and his partner Anna, from Norfolk, who will be appearing on Don't Tell The Bride. Photo: E4/Renegade Pictures

Lee Sim and his partner Anna, from Norfolk, who will be appearing on Don't Tell The Bride. Photo: E4/Renegade Pictures

E4/Renegade Pictures

A man from Thetford will take total charge of planning his wedding day while his fiancée is kept in the dark in this week’s episode of Don’t Tell The Bride.

Lee Sim and his partner Anna, from Norfolk, who will be appearing on Don't Tell The Bride. Photo: E4/Renegade PicturesLee Sim and his partner Anna, from Norfolk, who will be appearing on Don't Tell The Bride. Photo: E4/Renegade Pictures

Lee Sim and his partner Anna prepare to tie the knot in the first episode of the new series, which airs tomorrow (August 15).

The reality TV show sees brides-to-be giving up complete control of their wedding day, leaving their future husbands free to choose a venue, outfits and catering - all while sticking to a strict budget and time frame.

Anna may have always dreamed of a Norfolk church wedding but, in the tradition of the show, she could be in for a shock as the episode’s synopsis reveals fiancé Lee is thinking less village and more Vegas.

The first series of Don’t Tell The Bride aired on BBC Three back in 2007. It then moved to BBC One and later Sky 1 but was taken over by E4 in 2017.

Lee Sim and his partner Anna, from Norfolk, who will be appearing on Don't Tell The Bride. Photo: E4/Renegade PicturesLee Sim and his partner Anna, from Norfolk, who will be appearing on Don't Tell The Bride. Photo: E4/Renegade Pictures

The episode featuring Lee and Anna will air on E4 at 9pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists