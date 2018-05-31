Video

Review: The Nimmo Twins prove they are Norfolk’s finest at Laugh in the Park 2018

There’s no surprise that almost all of the audience hailed from Norfolk as if you lived in Suffolk you would have left foomin’.

Comedy duo the Nimmo Twins, consiting of Karl Minns and Owen Evans, kicked off Laugh in the Park in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich last night.

With a stellar line-up of comedy across the weekend, including Ed Byrne and Reginald D. Hunter, it’s pretty telling that the Norfolk-born duo was the first night to sell-out.

As 700 people crammed into the boiling hot tent it was clear that the duo would need to be in top form to appease the sweaty crowd.

The compère for the evening was Tim Fitzhigham who warmed the audience up nicely (or even more so) on his upmarket move from King’s Lynn to Diss and poking fun of Suffolk audience members.

The Nimmo Twins perform a series of sketches throughout their act and the first one as Norfolk councillors was the best by far.

Punctuated with EDP headlines, the duo addressed the gripes faced by Norfolk residents including the mind-boggling Postwick Hub, problems navigating around Norwich Market and the Acle Straight - which ‘for once makes you happy to arrive in Yarmouth.’

A particularly hilarious moment was the reference to an EDP article which said there would be a four year wait for the A47 Acle Straight work to begin because of snail relocation.

To fully appreciate the Nimmo Twins you need to have spent at least a few years in Norfolk as it pokes fun at all our eccentricities, lack of urgency and impossible roads.

Other highlights included the poem of Prince of Wales Road with a slideshow in the background of brawling clubbers and Nigel Jarage of the Norfolk Independence Party who wanted to stop smarmy Londoners from holidaying at the coast.

However, I felt the show was a little long with two 45-minute halves and towards the end descended into cheap laughs including the bizarre pronunciation of towns including Happisburgh and Wymondham which has been done plenty of times before.

Throughout the show, Fitzhigham kept saying there was no better way to celebrate Norfolk Day eve than with the Nimmo Twins.

I can’t help but agree, the duo are as synonymous with Norfolk as Colman’s Mustard, Alan Partridge and Nelson.

