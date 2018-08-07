A look inside Norwich’s latest vegan restaurant
PUBLISHED: 12:27 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:59 08 August 2018
Erpingham House at 22 Tombland has only been open for a few months.
The 100pc plant based restaurant was founded by co-owner Loui Blake and opened in May.
Before becoming a vegan establishment the historic grade two listed building operated as a steak restaurant.
Now the three-floor venue spans a meat and dairy free café, restaurant and bar.
Erpingham House aims to make vegan food approachable to both vegans and non-vegans alike.
Lauren Pashley, manager of the restaurant, said: “We want to show the community and everyone that visits that we can be a healthy and sustainable restaurant for everyone.”
“The food is healthy and nutritious and we don’t use any plastics.”
Erpingham House joins Norwich’s vegan food scene among established venues including the market’s Bia Vegan Dina and The Tipsy Vegan on St Benedicts Street.
