Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

GoGoHares Shop
Video

New photographic exhibition highlighting natural beauty of Mexico

PUBLISHED: 11:10 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:19 14 August 2018

One of the pictures of wildlife which will be on show in a new photographic exhibition at The Forum, Norwich, by Roberto Ruiz. Picture: ROBERTO RUIZ

One of the pictures of wildlife which will be on show in a new photographic exhibition at The Forum, Norwich, by Roberto Ruiz. Picture: ROBERTO RUIZ

ROBERTO RUIZ

Photographs celebrating the natural beauty of central America will be on show at a city centre attraction.

The Discovering the secrets of Sierra Gorda, Mexico exhibition, created by wildlife photographer and conservationist, Roberto Ruiz, is running at The Forum in Norwich from August 13 until August 17.

Mr Ruiz is head of the land conservation programme with the grassroots organisation Grupo Ecológico Sierra Gorda (GESG).

GESG has been partnered with Suffolk-based wildlife conservation charity World Land Trust for more than a decade, and together have protected more than 10,000 acres of the Mexican habitat.

Mr Ruiz said: “My job as a photographer is to capture these wild moments, and my job as a conservationist is to protect their wilderness as far as I can.”

The World Land Trust is also behind the new exhibition.

Visit www.worldlandtrust.org/appeals/ancient-forests/

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists