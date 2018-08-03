National nightclub chain to open new venue in Norwich

Popworld is set to open in Norwich on Prince of Wales Road. Picture Jessica Long. Archant

A national nightclub chain is set to open a new bar on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich.

Popworld, which has dozens of venues in towns and cities across the country, has plans to open a new nightclub in Norwich later this month.

Building work is currently underway at the premises on Prince of Wales Road, which used to be home to Fatso’s, Essence and most recently Lost.

It states on the venue’s Facebook page that the bar will be opening on Friday August 24 with a ‘grand VIP launch party’.

And the following night there is set to be a live performance from Romanian pop duo the Cheeky Girls.

Prince of Wales Road, which is known as the hub of Norwich nightlife, has undergone change recently

Mercy has closed, with Flaunt reopening and Rocco’s being replaced with Bished.

And Red Rock Café is set to open later this month. Its licensing application stated it would cater to over 35s.