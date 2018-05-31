Video

Roll up, roll up for a very special circus for young children

My First Circus: The Circus Child at The Garage in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

The magic of the big top is being conjured up at The Garage where a brand new circus show is being created especially for little ones.

My First Circus: The Circus Child is the latest show being made by the Norwich venue and theatre company All-In Productions, and it follows on from their My First Panto versions of Cinderella and Little Red Riding Hood especially for children aged two to five.

This time around Norwich-based Lost In Translation Circus has also joined in fun, and the young audience members will be treated to an interactive spectacle packed full of juggling, acrobatics, clowning and more.

Director Daniel Burgess said: “We meet Jack and Jess on the day they have to choose the acts they are going to perform in the circus and we go around the circus with them, meeting and seeing all the different acts that they have to choose from on their journey to find their own.”

He added: “We see a Chinese pole act, we see hoop trapeze, some amazing hand-to-hand acrobatics...I cannot wait to see the audiences’ reactions.”

And he said the audience would also be invited to take part in some circus tricks too.

“They get to dress up as clowns, try their hand at juggling, there’s dancing and loads of other things along the way,” he said.

“The show is very much in the same family as the My First Pantos that we have done over the last couple of years.

“The audience take an active role in the show. They are invited to take part and helped with the storytelling.”

Four circus performers are starring in the show.

They include; acrobat Natasha Rushbrooke, from Norwich, who will play Jess and Ariel; acrobat and juggler Matthew Green, from Watford, who will play Jack; acrobat and clown Eduardo Ricciardelli, from Italy, who will play Ronaldo and the lion; and Swedish Chinese pole artist Adde Lindström who will play Pablo and Timmy the lion tamer.

At the beginning of each performance audiences will also be welcomed to the circus by seven-year-old ringmaster Soraya Seymour, from Norwich, who recorded an introduction to the show after her family won a My First Circus competition.

My First Circus: The Circus Child is at The Garage, in Norwich, from July 26 to 29. Tickets cost £12.50 for adults and £7.50 for children. Free entry for under ones. To book tickets, visit www.thegarage.org.uk or call 01603 598646.

