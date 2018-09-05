Search

The best and worst McDonald’s in Norfolk according to TripAdvisor

05 September, 2018 - 11:44
The McDonald's restaurant at West Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Nothing says fast food like the iconic chain restaurant McDonald’s, but how does the American giant rank in Norfolk?

These McDonald’s restaurants in the county are some of the highest and lowest rated on TripAdvisor at the time of writing.

The best rated –

Norwich Road, Swaffham

Topping the TripAdvisor rankings for McDonald’s in Norfolk was a restaurant in Swaffham which is currently sitting at a rating of 5/5.

One reviewer said: “Helpful and lovely staff that can’t do enough for you. Very clean place and great service, we always walk in and out with a smile.”

Another said: “The restaurant was nice and clean and the staff were friendly and helpful.”

Forest Retail Park, London Road, Thetford

This McDonald’s just off the A11 was rated a strong 4.5/5 by TripAdvisor users.

One recent reviewer said: “We popped into McDonald’s for a quick snack lunch and I was amazed at the wide and interesting choice.

“The food was tasty and well supported with sauces etc. I must highly commend the young staff who not only worked quickly and efficiently but did so with a smile and cheery manner.”

Another said: “I’ve been to a few and this McDonald’s is the nicest so far.”

Delft Way, Norwich

This restaurant on the outskirts of Norwich was rated a respectable 4/5 on TripAdvisor.

A reviewer said: “Clean. Bright. Free iPads to play on. The grandsons loved it. Food consistently good.”

Another said: “Great McMuffin and the most friendly staff, I’ve never felt so welcomed in what is normally an impersonal environment.”

The worst rated –

Gapton Hall Road, Great Yarmouth

Some TripAdvisor users were less then impressed with this McDonald’s restaurant, giving it a rating of 2.5/5.

One reviewer said: “Terrible service and very small portion of fries.”

Another said: “Customer service was appalling.”

Campbells Meadow, King’s Lynn

Also receiving a 2.5/5 rating, this McDonald’s has room to improve in the eyes of some of its customers.

One reviewer said: “Some serious training is needed here.”

Another said: “There is just no more to say, just that I will never go there again.”

Barrett Road, Norwich

Amongst the lowest ranked McDonald’s was the restaurant on Barrett Road in Norwich, which received a 2/5 rating.

One reviewer said: “Seemed a bit dirty and unattended to.”

Another said: “Chips and food were cold. Had to wait 20 minutes to get a new order.”

• Which McDonald’s do you think are the best and worst in Norfolk? Let us know in the comments.

