Manfred Mann singer releases new version of Mighty Quinn to celebrate the GoGoHares

GoGoHares launch of The Mighty Quinn song to raise money for Break charity. Pictured with Hare LeQuin, outside The Puppet Theatre, left to right, Ian Woods from The Puppet Theatre, Peter Marron from Break, Samantha Elmhurst who painted Hare LeQuin and David Richardson from Ashtons. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Manfred Mann singer Mike D’Abo has joined in the GoGoHares fun by releasing a new version of the band’s song Mighty Quinn to raise funds for children’s charity Break.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Manfred Mann singer Mike D’Abo has joined in the GoGoHares fun by releasing a new version of the band’s song Mighty Quinn to raise funds for children’s charity Break. Image: supplied by GoGoHares Manfred Mann singer Mike D’Abo has joined in the GoGoHares fun by releasing a new version of the band’s song Mighty Quinn to raise funds for children’s charity Break. Image: supplied by GoGoHares

Both Mighty Quinn and Break are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, and the new version of the 1968 number one hit was inspired by the GoGoHare Hare LeQuin which can currently be found outside Norwich Puppet Theatre as part of a city-wide art trail.

Hare LeQuin is sponsored by Ashtons Legal.

The new Mighty Quinn recording - which is now available to download - features Mike D’Abo on keyboard and vocals, Hare LeQuin’s artist Samantha Elmhirst on backing vocals, Miguel Montalban on guitar and Mark Ireland on drums.

It was recorded in a Norfolk studio earlier this year and Samantha’s sister Holly Elmhirst also helped with reworking the song.

Samantha Elmhurst and Mike D'Abo at the recording of Mighty Quinn in support of Break charity's GoGoHares! project. Picture: SUPPLIED BY BREAK Samantha Elmhurst and Mike D'Abo at the recording of Mighty Quinn in support of Break charity's GoGoHares! project. Picture: SUPPLIED BY BREAK

Mike D’Abo said: “It was a wonderful venture to have been a part of, and I wish you all well in getting Norfolk folk and all East Anglia behind it.”

Michael Rooney, commercial manager at Break, added: “With two 50th anniversaries to celebrate let’s hope this is a great success and is enjoyed by many.”

Break, along with Wild in Art, have led the creation of the three GoGoHares trails which are this summer decorating Norwich and Norfolk to mark 50th years of Break helping children, young people and families in need.

Hare LeQuin features in the city-wide trail of 50 large hares across Norwich. There is also a county trail featuring 18 moongazer hares displayed everywhere from Cromer to Harleston, and a second Norwich trail of more than 160 leverets created as part of the GoGoCreate programme.

GoGoHares launch of Mighty Quinn song to raise money for Break charity. Pictured with Hare LeQuin, outside The Puppet Theatre, Samantha Elmhurst who painted Hare LeQuin and sang on the track. Picture: ANTONY KELLY GoGoHares launch of Mighty Quinn song to raise money for Break charity. Pictured with Hare LeQuin, outside The Puppet Theatre, Samantha Elmhurst who painted Hare LeQuin and sang on the track. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

For more information, visit www.gogohares.co.uk

To hear a preview of the Mighty Quinn 50th Anniversary Edition 1968-2018, visit https://soundcloud.com/mikedabo/the-mighty-quinn-50th

The song can also be downloaded from iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.

• GoGoHares fans can also collect stickers of all the hare sculptures for the special souvenir sticker album created by EDP and Evening News with Break and East of England Co-op. Free sticker vouchers are being published in the EDP and Evening News every day.

GoGoHares launch of Mighty Quinn song to raise money for Break charity. Pictured with Hare LeQuin, outside The Puppet Theatre, Samantha Elmhurst who painted Hare LeQuin and sang on the track. Picture: ANTONY KELLY GoGoHares launch of Mighty Quinn song to raise money for Break charity. Pictured with Hare LeQuin, outside The Puppet Theatre, Samantha Elmhurst who painted Hare LeQuin and sang on the track. Picture: ANTONY KELLY