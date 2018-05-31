Video

Macarons & More set to open second Norwich branch

Dr Tim Kinnaird in his shop, Macarons and More, at the Royal Arcade.

Former Masterchef finalist Tim Kinnaird has unveiled plans to expand his popular patisserie.

Tim Kinnaird's shop, Macarons and More, at the Royal Arcade. Picture: Denise Bradley Tim Kinnaird's shop, Macarons and More, at the Royal Arcade. Picture: Denise Bradley

Macarons & More first opened in Norwich’s Royal Arcade in 2013 and has gained a legion of fans for its sweet treats.

Alongside a range of macaron flavours, such as salted caramel, pistachio and chocolate orange, the shop also sells tray bakes, celebration cakes and hot drinks.

The store announced on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon that they are set to open in a second city location.

Macarons & More wrote: “Exciting news - we are opening a second outlet in Norwich in early September.

“Some new things, some familiar favourites and (obviously) a lot of salted caramel brownies.

“Location and details to follow.”

They are also looking for two full-time sales assistants to start in the first week of September - one to work in the new branch and the other in the Hellesdon Kitchen who will also help with baking.

Mr Kinnaird has also revealed plans to expand the business outside of the county.

He said: “It’s about refining and developing our shop model into something we can put in high footfall locations beyond Norfolk.

“We are also developing our product range a little, particularly chocolate.”

Whilst on Masterchef in 2010, judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace spotted his ability for creating exquisite patisseries.

On his journey to the final, he cooked at Michelin-starred restaurants and even served a banquet for the Maharajah of Rajasthan.

Following his success on the show, Mr Kinnaird started developing his Macarons & More business from his kitchen at his Shipdham home before moving to a unit in Watton.

In 2015 they moved to the larger Hellesdon premises and also run cooking classes where amateur bakers can learn how to make macarons and other treats. .

He has also developed a successful online side of the business and offers a macaron subscription service.

The new shop will be in Norwich city centre with the exact location to be confirmed next week.