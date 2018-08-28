Video

Macarons & More reveal location of second Norwich branch

Tim Kinnaird in Macarons & More at the Royal Arcade. Credit: Denise Bradley Archant

The city is about to get a little sweeter as Macarons & More is set to open its second outlet this September.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Macarons & More new outlet in intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield/Macarons & More Macarons & More new outlet in intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield/Macarons & More

The award-winning patisserie already has a shop in the Royal Arcade and its new branch is part of wider plans to expand into ‘high footfall locations beyond Norwich.’

The new outlet will be a kiosk in the Upper Mall of intu Chapelfield on the bridge between Pandora and Office.

The shop will serve customer favourites including macarons and brownies alongside new treats such as chocolate bars.

The kiosk has been designed to look like an opened box of macarons and will be installed in early September.

intu Chapelfield in Norwich Credit: intu Chapelfield intu Chapelfield in Norwich Credit: intu Chapelfield

Tim Kinnaird, MasterChef 2010 runner up and founder of Macarons & More, said: “Opening in intu Chapelfield is the next big step for the business. “Having the shop in the Royal Arcade has taught us a lot about high street retail.

READ MORE: Norwich City merchandise store to move to new location

“We have refined things considerably over the five years and the new intu Chapelfield kiosk is the culmination of that.

“It is a model I hope we can use in high footfall locations beyond Norwich.

“From Wymondham Farmers market to just down from the Apple Store feels like a great achievement.

“We hope that the good folk of Norwich and Norfolk will continue to enjoy what we do.”

The new branch will build on the success of their current shop, cookery school and online business which offers a macarons delivery service.

READ MORE: North African cafe to open new Norwich site in city centre

Paul McCarthy, general manager from intu Chapelfield said: ‘We’re excited to welcome Macarons & More to intu Chapelfield, adding a fantastic local food brand to our mix of retailers and bringing a delicious range of treats into the centre.

“The brownies, chocolates and macarons created by Tim and his talented team are certain to bring a smile to the face of anyone with a sweet tooth!”