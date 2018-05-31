Search

Tickets to go on sale for Let’s Rock Norwich! 2019

PUBLISHED: 14:58 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:44 24 August 2018

You can get tickets for Let’s Rock Norwich! 2019 from the end of this month.

Let’s Rock returns to Earlham Park in Norwich on Saturday May 25, after playing to a sell-out crowd this year.

Earlybird tickets for the event, which promises “the very best of the 80’s and an action-packed day of retro madness”, go on sale August 31. For a limited time they will be priced at £30.

In May this year organisers Matt Smith and Nick Billinghurst promised to be back “bigger and better” for the 2019 event.

They said “Over 22,000 people joined us over the weekend at Earlham Park for Lets Rock Norwich! and Sunday Sessions and we are overwhelmed by the support we have received.

“What an amazing venue the people of Norwich really rocked all weekend. We will be back next year bigger and better.”

