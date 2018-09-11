Norwich band Let’s Eat Grandma headline gig to raise money for fellow musician Billy Clayton’s cancer treatment

Let’s Eat Grandma are putting on a show at Epic Studios in Norwich on September 26 to raise money for fellow musician Billy Clayton’s cancer treatment.

The Norwich duo, comprised of childhood friends Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth, formed the pop group Let’s Eat Grandma back in 2013 and have seen great success in their career so far.

Their album I, Gemini garnered critical acclaim and led to prestigious slots at various festivals, touring across Europe and the US and becoming the first ever Norwich band to appear on Later...With Jools Holland.

With the recent release of their second album I’m All Ears on June 29, the duo continue to make a name for themselves.

Speaking of the upcoming show, Let’s Eat Grandma said, “We’re excited to play in Norwich again and also support our friend - come join us and help raise the funds Billy Needs.”

The space at Epic Studios was offered for free in order to make the night possible.

“When Let’s Eat Grandma personally approached us asking if we could let them have the venue for free to put this show on we didn’t hesitate to agree,” explained Epic Studios’ Rick Lennox.

“Billy performed here, supporting Let’s Eat Grandma only a couple of months ago, and we were all so impressed. He’s such a talented young artist and we are only too happy to play a part in this. Every penny from ticket sales will go towards his treatment.”

The Benefit for Billy gig sees the Norwich and larger music community coming together to help raise money for Billy, who was just finishing his A-Levels when he was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a bone cancer which mainly affects young people.

He underwent chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery which severely impacted his mobility.

Despite various attempts at eradicating the cancer, Billy and his family have recently been given the news that it has returned.

One of the last treatments available for Billy is via a private specialist clinic in Germany. His family have also been put in touch with a leading molecular Oncologist in the United States who will be able to determine the best combination of cutting edge immunotherapy and targeted chemotherapy for Billy. The treatment isn’t cheap so friends and family continue to work hard to raise money to cover the costs.

Billy’s passion for music and art has helped motivate him to focus on his future. He recently graduated from the Access Creative College artist development programme where he focused on writing, producing and recording his own songs from his bedroom.

Despite being isolated from his friends, Billy has remained positive and has gone on to help raise awareness around mental health issues for other young people going through cancer.

Let’s East Grandma will be supported on the night by Bessie Turner, Hannah Diamond and Fay Milton.

• Tickets for the event at 6.00pm on Wednesday September 26 are available for £10 advance via the Epic Studios website.