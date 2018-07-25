Laugh in the Park 2018: Everything you need to know about the 4-day comedy festival

Andrew Bunn and Derek Robertson, co-founders of Red Card Comedy Club and Laugh in the Park. Archant

Expect belly laughs and a brilliant line-up of comedy as Laugh in the Park returns to Norwich for 2018.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Laugh in the Park 2017 at Chapelfield Gardens. Laugh in the Park 2017 at Chapelfield Gardens.

From July 26 to 29, Chapelfield Gardens will once again be transformed into the ultimate comedy venue with some of the biggest names from the UK and overseas.

Each evening three top comedians will entertain audiences in the big top which this year includes Reginald D Hunter, Ed Byrne, Norfolk favourites the Nimmo Twins and Lauren Pattinson - voted the Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Fringe 2017.

The four-day comedy extravaganza is organised by the Red Comedy Club who celebrated their 15th anniversary in the city last October.

The popular comedy club was started by former Hellesdon High School pupils Andrew Bunn and Derek Robertson at Carrow Road.

Nimmo Twins Nimmo Twins

Since then, they have helped launch the careers of stand-up heavyweights including Michael McIntyre and Micky Flanagan.

Who is performing on each night of the festival?

Each night the gates open at 6pm with a bar and food stalls open from 6pm. The show starts at 8pm.

READ MORE: ‘The strongest line-up in the country’ – Laugh in the Park returns to Norwich

Thursday July 26

Ed Byrne, Mike Gunn (photo: Steve Best), Micky P Kerr, John Mann (photo: Simon Newbury). Ed Byrne, Mike Gunn (photo: Steve Best), Micky P Kerr, John Mann (photo: Simon Newbury).

THE NIMMO TWINS – They are as much a part of Norfolk life as the Canaries, Norwich City Centre traffic jams, and the Puppet Man (who they have been known to pay homage to). The Nimmo Twins are a Norfolk institution and will be performing two 45 minute sets.

The evening will be hosted by TIM FITZHIGHAM - Spirit of the Fringe award winner and Norfolk eccentric known and loved for his crazy escapades and hilarious storytelling.

Friday July 27

RAYMOND & MR TIMPKINS – Lightning fast choreography meets uber-swift editing in a fantasmagorical collision of velvet, rainbow knitwear and silliness.

FELICITY WARD – Multiple award-winning Aussie comic as seen on The John Bishop Show, Live At The Apollo and Mock The Week.

STUART GOLDSMITH – Charming and upbeat, he is also surprisingly candid about his exploits, sexploits and textploits.

JARRED CHRISTMAS – Fabulously boisterous Kiwi with a dynamic onstage presence and just a hint of anger that takes the audience on a hilarious thrill ride of laughs and gasps.

READ MORE: Ed Byrne added to the bill for the Laugh in the Park comedy festival

Saturday July 28

ED BYRNE – A household name from his many BBC TV appearances on Mock The Week, The Pilgrimage, Dara & Ed’s Road To Mandalay, Dara & Ed’s Big Adventure, Graham Norton Show, Have I Got News For You, Live At The Apollo and QI.

MIKE GUNN – A droll, morose, cynical outlook on life which is skilfully mined for sparkling comedy gems.

MICKY P. KERR – Leeds-based comic and social commentator who made it to the final of Britain’s Got Talent 2018.

Hosted by the legendary JOHN MANN who has worked with the Red Card Comedy Club since it started.

Sunday July 29

REGINALD D. HUNTER – With a distinctive take on subjects including race and sexuality, Reginald is a well known face on prime-time TV (8 Out Of 10 Cats, QI, Have I Got News For You) and his sell-out live tours.

LAUREN PATTISON – 2017 was an amazing year for Lauren, winning both a Herald Angel Award and a Best Newcomer nomination at the Edinburgh Fringe.

CHRISTIAN SCHULTE-LOH – An international stand-up act from Germany who has performed in more than 30 countries.

CLINT EDWARDS – Charming and talented comic who is a gifted wordsmith and popular host.

READ MORE: Norwich Pride 2018: Everything you need to know ahead of its 10th anniversary

What else is there to do at the event and what food is available?

On Sunday from 2pm to 4pm the Big Fish Little Fish Baby Rave will takeover the Big Top with a party for the rave generation who have grown up and had kids.

There will also be food from festival favourites Bite The Bullit who are slow food orientated and serve gourmet burgers, burritos and more.

Norfolk-based Grain Brewery are the main bar sponsor and there will also be a selection of ciders, wines and fizz.

Norwich Pride is also taking place on the Saturday with live entertainment in Chapelfield Gardens from 2pm.

READ MORE: Popular Norfolk Broads sailing event cancelled after policy change

How much are tickets?

All tickets £22 in advance (£20 + £2 online booking fee) or £25 on the door (subject to availability).

Tickets are available on the Red Card Comedy Club website (£20 + £2 per ticket booking fee),

They are also available at the University of East Anglia Box Office on 01603 508050 or online (£20 + £1.50 booking fee per ticket)

Over 18’s only and all seating is unreserved and available on a first come, first served basis.

Online sales do not generate a hard-copy ticket so bring your confirmation email with proof of ID to the event.