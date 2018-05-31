Latitude 2018: Joel Dommett’s short and sweet set closes the comedy arena

Joel Dommett on the Comedy stage at Latitude. Pic. Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Joel Dommett closed Latitude’s comedy arena with a short and sweet set on Sunday afternoon.

The comedian has been gigging for over 10 years but became a household name after appearing on ‘I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!’ in 2016 and coming second place.

The comedy tent was running late on Sunday and Joel came on about half an hour later than advertised. This could be why his performance was shorter than I’d expected and perhaps why the arena wasn’t as full.

His set was full of funny anecdotes, mainly focused around his school days and family life.

His laid-back, relaxed delivery style makes Joel easy to relate to, and you can see why he did well in the jungle. It’s just a shame he wasn’t on for a longer set.