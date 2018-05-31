Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

GoGoHares Shop

Latitude 2018: Joel Dommett’s short and sweet set closes the comedy arena

PUBLISHED: 09:56 17 July 2018 | UPDATED: 09:56 17 July 2018

Georgia Watson

Joel Dommett on the Comedy stage at Latitude. Pic. Nick Butcher

Joel Dommett on the Comedy stage at Latitude. Pic. Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Joel Dommett closed Latitude’s comedy arena with a short and sweet set on Sunday afternoon.

The comedian has been gigging for over 10 years but became a household name after appearing on ‘I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!’ in 2016 and coming second place.

The comedy tent was running late on Sunday and Joel came on about half an hour later than advertised. This could be why his performance was shorter than I’d expected and perhaps why the arena wasn’t as full.

His set was full of funny anecdotes, mainly focused around his school days and family life.

His laid-back, relaxed delivery style makes Joel easy to relate to, and you can see why he did well in the jungle. It’s just a shame he wasn’t on for a longer set.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists