Win

Discounts, free parking and fashion shows at Jarrold’s exclusive shopping evening

Jarrold is holding an exclusive shopping evening on Wednesday, September 19 (Picture: Jarrold) Archant

Norwich’s top independent department store is opening for a great customer event - and you’re invited!

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jarrold is throwing open its doors on the evening of Wednesday, September 19, for a special exclusive shopping event.

From 6-9pm, our readers will be able to join the fun across the whole store, plus interiors shop The Granary and the new Jarrold Intersport store.

Fashion lovers will be keen to take a peek at the new AW18 collections and they’ll also have the chance to see the looks on the catwalk with fashion shows at 6.15 and 7pm.

If you’re looking for a bargain for your house it is also the launch of Jarrold’s autumn home sale and there will be discounts and special offers across the store.

The store’s in-house experts – fashion stylists Florrie, Kate and Tim, personal beauty consultants Paris and Yvonne and brand and product consultants in every department – will be also be on hand to guide and advise you.

If you fancy giving cooking a miss on the evening you can treat yourself to a meal in Benjis or try the brand new restaurant The Exchange. There will be live entertainment from Dale Bullimore and Emma Rigby and customers will be entitled to free car parking at nearby St Andrew’s car park.

As a special bonus we have a competition for readers to enter with a super pamper experience and £150 to spend in store as the top prize and £50 and £25 worth of vouchers for the runners-up.

Come along to the store from 6pm on Wednesday, September 19 and quote ‘EDP Norfolk’ at the door.

For your chance to win one of these prizes from Jarrold simply complete and return the coupon or complete our online form here. The winners will be the first three correct entries picked at random after the closing date on Wednesday, September 26, 2018. Archant competition rules apply. The prize is non-transferable, non-refundable and subject to availability. There is no cash alternative. Entrants must be over 18. Only one entry per person, per draw.