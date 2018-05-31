Search

Jarrold department store to celebrate creative talent for Norfolk Day

PUBLISHED: 14:51 25 July 2018 | UPDATED: 15:21 25 July 2018

Author and storyteller Isabelle King at Norwich Castle, which is included in her latest book Once Upon a Time in Norfolk, which she will read from at Jarrold store on Norfolk Day and July 28. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Author and storyteller Isabelle King at Norwich Castle, which is included in her latest book Once Upon a Time in Norfolk, which she will read from at Jarrold store on Norfolk Day and July 28. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Artists, writers and Norfolk food will be the star of the show at a popular department store.

Charlie Hodson who is Norfolk Day ambassador and will tour the county on Norfolk Day with artist Ruddy Muddy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCharlie Hodson who is Norfolk Day ambassador and will tour the county on Norfolk Day with artist Ruddy Muddy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

To celebrate Norfolk Day, Jarrold, on London Street, Norwich, will be marking the countywide occasion on July 27, 28 and 29.

This includes supporting Norfolk suppliers by hosting food-and-drink pop-ups.

Norfolk Day logo 2 sponsors-a-a (69396605)iiiNorfolk Day logo 2 sponsors-a-a (69396605)iii

The business will showcase the area’s creative talent with a live art installation at its stationers store on Exchange Street, Norwich, and a reading by author Isabelle King at 11am tomorrow and Saturday.

Customers will also be able to meet several artists.

Carole Slaughter, marketing manager of Jarrold Retail, said: “Jarrold has been at the heart of Norfolk since 1823 so there is really no place better to celebrate Norfolk Day. We are delighted to take part.”

Jarrold will also be the end point of a Norfolk Day tour by chef and Norfolk Day ambassador Charlie Hodson and artist Ruddy Muddy.

