Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

GoGoHares Shop

Hobo Johnson and The LoveMakers review- ‘The performance was intensely captivating’

PUBLISHED: 11:26 12 August 2018

Hobo Johnson and The LoveMakers at The Waterfront in Norwich. Picture Hollie Crofts-Morris.

Hobo Johnson and The LoveMakers at The Waterfront in Norwich. Picture Hollie Crofts-Morris.

Archant

Hobo Johnson and the LoveMakers performed to a sold out audience at the Waterfront in Norwich on Friday night.

The evening started with front man Frank Lopez – professionally known as Hobo Johnson – performing a couple of solo songs, captivating the audience with his awkward and almost manic delivery.

The band came on stage and the atmosphere was elevated, with the crowd chanting along to every song – including a cover of Kelly Clarkson’s Since You’ve Been Gone. The set list was impressive, with a mixture of songs from the album, The Rise of Hobo Johnson, as well as some new material.

Throughout the performance Frank engaged with the crowd. He had an awkward charm about him and his personality reflected the conversational style of lyrics in his music.

Although technically a rapper, the delivery and themes of his music are far from what you would expect. Almost self-loathing in places, focusing on past mistakes and unrequited love – it’s hard not to feel sympathetic towards him.

The band finished with a cover of the Front Bottoms Twin Sized Mattress which was incredibly well received by the audience. Frank spoke of how much the band meant to him and although a totally different style of music, the similarities were apparent.

Overall, the performance was intensely captivating. Although this was the last night in their UK tour, I would highly recommend trying to see them. A relatively new band, but I expect we will see a lot more from them in the future.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists