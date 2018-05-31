Young people take centre stage at city centre gig

Performers at the first Hive Minds gig. PHOTO: OPEN Youth Trust OPEN Youth Trust

A group of young people are being given the chance to perform in their own city centre gig.

Five acts of young people at OPEN Youth Trust will be taking centre stage for the second Hive Minds event at OPEN’s stage at Banking Hall.

The event is open to all ages with a soft bar.

Scott Taylor, member of OPEN’s youth team and music tutor said: “It’s always my goal to give our young people opportunities to showcase their talents, develop their skills and get the recognition they deserve for all the hard work they put into their hobbies.

“It’s a fantastic chance for them to experience playing on stage in front of an audience, as well as providing a safe space for younger children to experience a proper gig that wouldn’t be possible without the great venue that OPEN provides.”

Admission is £2. All profits go to OPEN with the aim of providing more opportunities to young people.