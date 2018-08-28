Video

Go Gung Ho! for charity as inflatable 5k course returns

The Gung-Ho! inflatable obstacle course. Picture Chris Payne Images. Archant

Nearly 2,500 people will be bouncing and sliding their way around the most popular inflatable course in the country in Norwich this weekend.

The 5k Gung-Ho! obstacle course will take place at Earlham Park after organisers were overwhelmed with the response from the county to last year’s visit.

Alex Winters, event organiser and former Cbeebies presenter, said: “After we visited Norfolk last year we received so many messages on Twitter and Facebook from people who had taken part, asking us to come back.

“When we were drawing up regions to visit in 2018 the choice was taken out of our hands. We were asked to come back, so here we are!”

Setting up of the Gung-Ho! 5k obstacle course at Earlham Park. Gung-Ho! event manager, Alex Winters. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Setting up of the Gung-Ho! 5k obstacle course at Earlham Park. Gung-Ho! event manager, Alex Winters. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The event came to life after Mr Winters was watching TV with his children.

He said: “They watched Ninja Warrior and Total Wipeout and they absolutely love it and want to have a go, but can’t because they’re too young.

“This event is designed for adults and children so the whole family can really have fun together.”

Setting up of the Gung-Ho! 5k obstacle course at Earlham Park. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Setting up of the Gung-Ho! 5k obstacle course at Earlham Park. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Now in its second year in Norfolk, the team behind the event have added new obstacles including the 35m-long ‘Maniac’, an ‘Under Pressure’ maze and the slippery ‘Surfin’ USA.

Mr Winters said: “This year we have definitely given you more bounce for your buck, I have never seen anything like it!

“Some of the obstacles are huge and half the course is completely different to the year before.”

Thousands of people turned out to Earlham Park to test their stamina on a Gung-Ho! inflatable obstacle course in 2017. Picture: Chris Payne Images Thousands of people turned out to Earlham Park to test their stamina on a Gung-Ho! inflatable obstacle course in 2017. Picture: Chris Payne Images

People can run competitively, for fun or for charity, and thousands of pounds are expected to be raised for good causes thanks to people taking part for charity, adding to hundreds of thousands of pounds already raised at previous events.

Participants can go Gung-Ho! in aid of the event’s national charity partner BBC Children in Need.

Runners go in ‘waves’ every 15 minutes, from 9am until 2pm on Saturday, September 15.

Setting up of the Gung-Ho! 5k obstacle course at Earlham Park. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Setting up of the Gung-Ho! 5k obstacle course at Earlham Park. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Anyone, as long as they are at least 48ins/123cm tall and all children under 11 must be accompanied around the course by an adult.

Tickets can be pre-booked online at: www.begung-ho.co.uk for £50 until Friday, or you can purchase tickets on the day for £60.

The registration pack comes with a race number bib, Gung-Ho T-shirt, silicone wristbands and headband.