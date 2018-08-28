Video

One of the world’s biggest inflatable obstacle courses is returning to Norwich

Thousands of people turned out to Earlham Park to test their stamina on a Gung-Ho! inflatable obstacle course in 2017. Picture: Chris Payne Images Archant

A 5k run featuring some of the world’s biggest inflatable obstacles is returning to Norwich this weekend.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gung-Ho! made its first appearance at Earlham Park last year and thanks to the support it received in the county thousands more people will get to challenge themselves on the course.

The event will take people young and old back to the days of Total Wipeout, Fun House and It’s A Knockout with gigantic inflatable obstacles which require the same amount of air to inflate as more than 75 million footballs.

Alex Winters, a former CBeebies presenter, first had the idea for the course and he said he can’t wait to bring it back to Norfolk.

“When we were drawing up regions to visit in 2018 we put Norfolk straight to the top of the list,” he said. “Last year the atmosphere was amazing, and there were so many people dressed in incredible costumes as well as running for some fantastic causes.

The Gung-Ho! inflatable obstacle course. Picture Chris Payne Images. The Gung-Ho! inflatable obstacle course. Picture Chris Payne Images.

“Anybody of any shape or size will be able to get round the course and we guarantee they will have an absolute blast in the process.”

The father-of-three first dreamed up the idea for the giant inflatable obstacle course in 2015 and since then 120,000 have taken on Gung-Ho!.

Thousands of pounds are expected to be raised for good causes thanks to people taking part for charity, adding to hundreds of thousands of pounds already raised at previous events.

“We added new obstacles and tweaked the course to make sure it is as fun as it can be for 2018, and the feedback so far has been fantastic,” he added.

The event begins at 9am on Saturday with runners taking part in waves until 2pm. Tickets are still available for some sessions and are £50 if pre-booked for £60 on the day.

Runners, who must be at least 4ft tall, receive a free bib with race number, Gung-Ho! t-shirt and headband and any spectators can attend for free.