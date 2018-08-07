Video

We tried high sea afternoon tea at Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich

The new 'High Sea' at Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich.

Wave goodbye to tea and scones as award-winning Grosvenor Fish Bar in the city has created their own unique version of the British tradition.

The fish and chip shop, nestled in the Norwich Lanes, already has a legion of fans for its innovative dishes and even did a battered Christmas dinner last year.

The latest offering from Grosvenor is bound to delight customers and consists of clam sliders, squid, cod cheeks, whitebait, prawns and cod goujons served with chips and dips.

Aptly named high sea, it is priced at £29 but a singles version is also available for £15 and can be ordered in advance if you don’t want to wait.

The new 'High Sea' at Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich.

On the bottom level was the fish pick ‘n mix crammed full to the brim with an assortment of battered fish.

The chippy has been open for 90 years and in that time has perfected its battered cod and the goujon and cheeks were delicate parcels of soft white fish encased in a crispy golden brown batter.

The prawns and squid were both moreish and perfectly cooked and weren’t rubbery at all.

I’m not a big fan of whitebait myself but my fellow diners were picking them up and dipping into the various sauces like crisps at a barbecue.

The new 'High Sea' at Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich.

On the next deck was a generous serving of Grosvenor’s famous chips which are cooked in beef dripping to make them extra tasty and indulgent.

This was served with ketchup, buffalo sauce and very garlicky mayo - beware if you have to head back to the office afterwards.

The bite-sized clam sliders were surprisingly delicious and tasted like a fishcake and was served in a soft roll with crunchy lettuce.

The tea could easily be served between three with a portion of extra chips and you can also take it home.

Christian Motta, Co-Owner at the new 'High Sea' at Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich.

If there are seats available you should have it downstairs in the crypt which looks like an air raid shelter with pop art adorning the walls - it also has plenty of air conditioning.

If it’s full then you can even head across the road to The Birdcage where you can enjoy fizz with your chips.

As ever, the hospitality at Grosvenor was superb and is what really sets it apart - it’s no surprise that Duane Dibartolomeo, who co-owns the bar wit Christian Motta, was named Visit England’s Tourism Superstar in 2017.

Grosvenor’s afternoon tea with a fishy twist is seriously tasty and you won’t get better service in the city.