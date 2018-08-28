Greggs rival Starbucks with cheaper Pumpkin Spice Latte
PUBLISHED: 12:30 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 13:30 06 September 2018
Archant
They’re known for being a staple of Starbucks’ Autumn menu - however you can now buy a Pumpkin Spice Latte for nearly £1 cheaper at Greggs.
You know Autumn is officially here when the Pumpkin Spice Latte reappears on our Instagram feeds.
The Starbucks drink returns to the UK today, costing customers £3.15 for a small size.
However Greggs now have a cheaper version of the hot beverage, starting at £2.20 AND are launching it on the same day.
Customers will also be able to try it for free TODAY using the Greggs Rewards App.
What is a Pumpkin Spice Latte?
It’s a coffee made with Pumpkin Spice flavour syrup, usually then topped with cream. Greggs are finishing theirs off with shortbread crumbs, while Starbucks sprinkle theirs with a Pumpkin Spice topping.
