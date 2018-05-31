Search

Grease is the word at Norwich Theatre Royal

PUBLISHED: 15:10 28 July 2018

Norwich Theatre Royal Youth Company's production of Grease. Photo: Richard Jarmy Photography

Norwich Theatre Royal Youth Company's production of Grease. Photo: Richard Jarmy Photography

Richard Jarmy Photography

Grease is the word for young performers at Norwich Theatre Royal.

The Pink Ladies and the T-Birds have been taking to the stage this week as the Norwich Theatre Royal Youth Company revisits the story of Danny and Sandy and the rest of the gang at Rydell High.

The theatre’s youth company is currenting presenting the show based on the hit movie starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta which is this year celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The Pink Ladies and the T-Birds have been taking to the stage this week as the Norwich Theatre Royal Youth Company revisits the story of Danny and Sandy and the rest of the gang at Rydell High.

Director Jo Reil has given the show a new interpretation with the help of a creative team including choreographer Charlotte Corbett.

• Grease is being performed at Norwich Theatre Royal today (Saturday) at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Director Jo Reil has given the show a new interpretation with the help of a creative team including choreographer Charlotte Corbett.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk or call the box office on 01603 630000.

• Grease is being performed at Norwich Theatre Royal today (Saturday) at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk or call the box office on 01603 630000.

Norwich Theatre Royal Youth Company's production of Grease. Photo: Richard Jarmy PhotographyNorwich Theatre Royal Youth Company's production of Grease. Photo: Richard Jarmy Photography

Norwich Theatre Royal Youth Company's production of Grease. Photo: Richard Jarmy PhotographyNorwich Theatre Royal Youth Company's production of Grease. Photo: Richard Jarmy Photography

Norwich Theatre Royal Youth Company's production of Grease. Photo: Richard Jarmy PhotographyNorwich Theatre Royal Youth Company's production of Grease. Photo: Richard Jarmy Photography

Norwich Theatre Royal Youth Company's production of Grease. Photo: Richard Jarmy PhotographyNorwich Theatre Royal Youth Company's production of Grease. Photo: Richard Jarmy Photography

Norwich Theatre Royal Youth Company's production of Grease. Photo: Richard Jarmy PhotographyNorwich Theatre Royal Youth Company's production of Grease. Photo: Richard Jarmy Photography

