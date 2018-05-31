Gospel choir performance for child bereavement charity

Norwich Central Baptist Church. Picture: STEVE ADAMS

A gospel choir will be performing a special concert for a child bereavement charity.

The Power and Beauty Gospel Choir will put on a show at the Norwich Central Baptist Church on Duke Street at 7pm on Saturday, September 8.

It is raising money for Nelson’s Journey which supports children and young people up to their 18th birthday who have experienced the death of a significant person in their life.

The Norwich-based choir is led by Ike and Linda Nnene, who work as a GP at Thorpewood Medical Group in Norwich and a teacher at City of Norwich School.

They are part of the praise and worship team at SOUL Church, in Norwich, and write their own songs.

The Power and Beauty Gospel Choir will be joined by all-female Mums Aloud Choir, also based in Norwich.

Advance tickets cost £6 and are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Tickets on the door cost £10.