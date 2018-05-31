GoGoHares fans get stuck into our souvenir sticker album

Izabella Houston-Carter was one of the first people to complete the GoGoHares sticker book. Photo: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

GoGoHares fans have been having a great time getting stuck into our souvenir sticker book with more than 6,500 albums already snapped up.

And people have so far collected more than 20,000 sticker packs to fill their GoGoHares books which we have teamed up with Break and East of England Co-op to create.

With the album and stickers flying off the shelves, now is the time to have a GoGo at completing your own sticker book celebrating the GoGoHares trails which have been brought to Norwich and Norfolk by children’s charity Break and Wild in Art.

There are three different GoGoHares trails running throughout the summer - a Norwich trail of 50 hares, a trail of 18 moongazer hares across the wider county and a second city trail of more than 160 leaping leveret sculptures - and each character has its own sticker in the book.

The 60-page album costs £5 and is a tribute to all the artists, hare sponsors and supporters who have helped create the trails.

There are 233 stickers to collect and we are publishing a voucher for free stickers every day.

Alternatively you can buy sticker packs for £1 as well as the £5 album at selected EDP and Norwich Evening News offices, Break shops, East of England Co-op stores, One Stop shops and independent retailers, online at www.edp24.co.uk/hares, and by calling 01603 772138.