Art workshops for young people inspired by the GoGoHares

Some of the leverets designed by schools and communities as part of the GoGoHares project. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Young people have the chance to create art inspired by the GoGoHares and leaping leveret sculptures in two workshops being held at Norwich University of the Arts.

The workshops, which are drop-in events and open to all, will take place at NUA’s Duke Street building on July 30 and August 6 from 10am until 4pm on both days.

They are being run by local art organisation ArtPocket and are especially aimed at school pupils in years nine to 13.

Network for East Anglian Collaborative Outreach(NEACO)’s Take Your Place programme sponsored 30 schools and colleges around Norfolk to decorate leverets as part of the GoGoHares’ sister project GoGoCreate.

Three leverets painted by NEACO schools - Thetford Academy, Sprowston Community Academy and Ormiston Victory Academy - will be displayed at Norwich University of the Arts until September 2 as part of the GoGoCreate leveret trail.

Children’s charity Break, along with Wild in Art, have led the creation of the three GoGoHares trails which are this summer decorating Norwich and Norfolk to mark 50th years of Break helping children, young people and families in need.

There is a city-wide trail of 50 large hares across Norwich and also a county trail featuring 18 moongazer hares displayed everywhere from Cromer to Harleston. There is also a second Norwich trail of more than 160 leverets created as part of the GoGoCreate programme.

For more information, visit www.gogohares.co.uk