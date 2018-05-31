Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

GoGoHares Shop

Art workshops for young people inspired by the GoGoHares

PUBLISHED: 20:18 28 July 2018 | UPDATED: 20:18 28 July 2018

Some of the leverets designed by schools and communities as part of the GoGoHares project. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Some of the leverets designed by schools and communities as part of the GoGoHares project. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Young people have the chance to create art inspired by the GoGoHares and leaping leveret sculptures in two workshops being held at Norwich University of the Arts.

Some of the leverets designed by schools and communities as part of the GoGoHares project. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSome of the leverets designed by schools and communities as part of the GoGoHares project. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The workshops, which are drop-in events and open to all, will take place at NUA’s Duke Street building on July 30 and August 6 from 10am until 4pm on both days.

They are being run by local art organisation ArtPocket and are especially aimed at school pupils in years nine to 13.

Network for East Anglian Collaborative Outreach(NEACO)’s Take Your Place programme sponsored 30 schools and colleges around Norfolk to decorate leverets as part of the GoGoHares’ sister project GoGoCreate.

Three leverets painted by NEACO schools - Thetford Academy, Sprowston Community Academy and Ormiston Victory Academy - will be displayed at Norwich University of the Arts until September 2 as part of the GoGoCreate leveret trail.

Children’s charity Break, along with Wild in Art, have led the creation of the three GoGoHares trails which are this summer decorating Norwich and Norfolk to mark 50th years of Break helping children, young people and families in need.

There is a city-wide trail of 50 large hares across Norwich and also a county trail featuring 18 moongazer hares displayed everywhere from Cromer to Harleston. There is also a second Norwich trail of more than 160 leverets created as part of the GoGoCreate programme.

For more information, visit www.gogohares.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists