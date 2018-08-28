Video

Gastronomic review: ‘Fine-dining reaches new heights in immersive show’

Gastronomic at Stage Two Credit: creative directive Archant

Assume the brace position as a new aeroplane dining experience has taken over Stage Two at Norwich Theatre Royal.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The show has been devised from scratch by city theatre company creative directive that created Frogman last year which used virtual reality to tell the story.

This year’s offering explores the experience of eating together and is set on a first class flight from Lebanon to London Heathrow.

The 40 audience members are sat around the aeroplane kitchen where three actors play the chefs and guide diners through a five-course tasting menu placed on a conveyor belt.

Diners are given headphones to wear during the show but unfortunately the promised augmented reality element is missing as the iPads that were meant to be under the food and play out scenes didn’t arrive in time for opening night.

Gastronomic at Stage Two Credit: creative directive Gastronomic at Stage Two Credit: creative directive

The food itself was provided by heavyweights in the Norwich food scene including Assembly House, Benedicts and Shiki.

Director Jack Lowe used gastrophysics to devise the piece and looked at how things such as the weight of cutlery and colour of a plate can influence taste.

READ MORE: Dhaba 15, Norwich, food review: ‘Innovative dishes without a chicken korma in sight’

The highlight was the Pani Puri which was a crispy ball with a punchy sauce poured inside and then eaten at once.

The production was ambitious and the sharing element was emphasised throughout the piece with the cast encouraging everyone to eat dishes in unison.

Gastronomic at Stage Two Credit: creative directive Gastronomic at Stage Two Credit: creative directive

The three actors on stage delivered a solid performance and Janet Etuk and Craig Hamilton’s second role as border security officers provided light relief and laughs.

Fine-dining reaches new heights in Jack Lowe’s immersive show which is ambitious and offers a unique dining experience with superb food.

Although I enjoyed the performance on stage, the food felt a little rushed amid lengthy dialogue.

Gastronomic is at Stage Two in Norwich Theatre Royal until September 22.