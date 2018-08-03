Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

GoGoHares Shop

Classic planes and cars to go on show

03 August, 2018 - 07:57
Four year-old Henry Dickenson of Overstrand inspects a replica of the First World War triplane flown by the Red Baron. It was one of the classic planes on display at the Felthorpe Flying Club day. Picture: JUNE COLLINGWOOD

Four year-old Henry Dickenson of Overstrand inspects a replica of the First World War triplane flown by the Red Baron. It was one of the classic planes on display at the Felthorpe Flying Club day. Picture: JUNE COLLINGWOOD

Archant

Aeroplanes and automobiles from the annals of history will go on show at an airfield near Norwich.

Four year-old Henry Dickenson of Overstrand inspects a replica of the First World War triplane flown by the Red Baron. The Fokker Dreidecker has been built by former Holt GP Dr Peter Brueggermann. Picture: JUNE COLLINGWOODFour year-old Henry Dickenson of Overstrand inspects a replica of the First World War triplane flown by the Red Baron. The Fokker Dreidecker has been built by former Holt GP Dr Peter Brueggermann. Picture: JUNE COLLINGWOOD

Felthorpe Flying Club, which is off Taverham Road, is hosting the family fun day on Sunday, August 5.

Among the flying machines on display will be a replica of First World War fighter ace, the Red Baron’s, iconic triplane, which has been by former Holt GP, Peter Brueggemann,

Also at the airfield will be a Tiger Moth, a 1930s Hornet Moth, a Piper Cub and a C172. Cromer Classic Cars will also have some of their vehicles on show, including a Bentley Mulsanne, Daimler, VW Beetle and Armstrong Siddeley convertibles.

The event, which runs from 10.30am until 2pm, is being held in aid of the MS Therapy Centre Norfolk, a Norwich-based charity which offers professional services, help and support to people in Norfolk diagnosed with any type of neurological condition.

Entrance is £5 per car.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists