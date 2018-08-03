Classic planes and cars to go on show
Archant
Aeroplanes and automobiles from the annals of history will go on show at an airfield near Norwich.
Felthorpe Flying Club, which is off Taverham Road, is hosting the family fun day on Sunday, August 5.
Among the flying machines on display will be a replica of First World War fighter ace, the Red Baron’s, iconic triplane, which has been by former Holt GP, Peter Brueggemann,
Also at the airfield will be a Tiger Moth, a 1930s Hornet Moth, a Piper Cub and a C172. Cromer Classic Cars will also have some of their vehicles on show, including a Bentley Mulsanne, Daimler, VW Beetle and Armstrong Siddeley convertibles.
The event, which runs from 10.30am until 2pm, is being held in aid of the MS Therapy Centre Norfolk, a Norwich-based charity which offers professional services, help and support to people in Norfolk diagnosed with any type of neurological condition.
Entrance is £5 per car.