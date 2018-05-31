Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

GoGoHares Shop

Norwich bar to host Friends-themed quiz nights

PUBLISHED: 13:44 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:11 20 August 2018

Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer in Friends. Picture: IMDB/NBC

Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer in Friends. Picture: IMDB/NBC

IMDB/NBC

Fans of the iconic show Friends are in for a treat as Bar and Beyond prepare for nights of TV trivia.

Bar and Beyond on Prince of Wales Road may as well rename itself Central Perk as it readies to host two Friends-themed quiz nights.

The show itself may never have had an episode called “The one with the pub quiz”, but don’t let that stop you getting into the spirit of the events.

The first of the quiz nights, Monica’s quiz, will take place on Thursday September 6 from 7pm.

The event’s website promises, in true Monica fashion, “plenty of rules to control the fun.”

But you’ll also get the chance to eat cookies and practise a dance routine so it’s not all stickling.

As for questions, you can expect to be examined on general Friends trivia with a special Monica bonus round.

And if one Friends-themed quiz just isn’t enough for you then you’re in luck. Ross’ quiz also takes place at Bar and Beyond on November 8.

The event page says “You won’t need a PhD to triumph at Ross’ quiz – but it certainly helps”, so make sure your feeling sharp for this one.

Ross’ quiz also starts at 7pm.

For each quiz tickets are priced at £12.50 for Earlybird admission, £15 for standard entry and £80 for a table of six.

You can book tickets and find out more on the event website.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Video: WATCH: Ed Sheeran and Pink help Norwich man propose

Pink in the video helping Elliot propose to his girlfriend. Picture: Elliot Holman

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists