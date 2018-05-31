Search

GoGoHares fun galore at Norwich shopping centre

PUBLISHED: 15:51 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:27 03 August 2018

The GoGoCreate leaping leverets at intu Chapelfield, with Peter Marron, GoGoCreate co-ordinator, with Sheridan Smith, intu Chapelfield marketing manager. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The GoGoCreate leaping leverets at intu Chapelfield, with Peter Marron, GoGoCreate co-ordinator, with Sheridan Smith, intu Chapelfield marketing manager. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Children can enjoy all manner of free GoGoHares fun at intu Chapelfield throughout the summer.

The GoGoCreate leaping leverets at intu Chapelfield, with Peter Marron, GoGoCreate co-ordinator, with Sheridan Smith, intu Chapelfield marketing manager. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe GoGoCreate leaping leverets at intu Chapelfield, with Peter Marron, GoGoCreate co-ordinator, with Sheridan Smith, intu Chapelfield marketing manager. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

GoGoHares is the theme of the Norwich shopping centre’s family club, with activities happening every Wednesday and Thursday from 10am until 4pm.

intu Chapelfield - which is hosting a number of the hares and leverets and is a sponsor of the GoGoHares sculpture trails - has planned a packed programme of events for children aged four and over and their families and .

“Rock on” is the theme on August 8 and 9 when people will be able to decorate stones with GoGoHares-inspired designs.

On August 15 and 16 it is all about “clowning around” with circus skills workshops and crafts inspired by the GoGoHare Pablo.

On August 22 and 23 the theme will be “treat yourself” and people will be able to decorate sweet treats.

Finally, on August 29 and 30 GoGoHares fans will be invited to take part in “Hare Spy – with your little eye!”

Sheridan Smith, marketing manager at intu Chapelfield said: “The city is buzzing with excitement around the GoGoHares trail; it’s already one of the big highlights of the summer with thousands of families joining in, spotting the 50 Norwich sculptures on the trail and picking out their favourite characters.

“We’re really proud to sponsor Break through the trail, and are lucky to be host to six stunning sculptures at intu Chapelfield, including our very own, very handsome Osc-Hare. We simply had to let the GoGoHares takeover our family club for the summer holidays, and give families even more opportunities to have some hare-tastic fun! So when your feet need a little break before hitting the trail again, please hop by!”

For more information about GoGoHare fun at intu Chapelfield, visit https://intu.co.uk/chapelfield/families/family-club

