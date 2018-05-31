Chance to find out more about nature at free family fun day

Flooded grazing at Thorpe Marshes. Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2011

Guided walks, a minibeast exploration and crafts will be just some of the activities at a celebration of nature.

The Norfolk Wildlife Trust (NWT) is holding a free family fun day at its urban nature reserve, Thorpe Marshes, on the edge of Norwich, on Whitlingham Lane, on Sunday, July 29.

It will include activities for all ages and run between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

The event marks 40 years of the Norwich Local Group of Norfolk Wildlife Trust and is part of the Water Mills and Marshes project, funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

People do not need to book and will be able to see butterflies, dragonflies and the general wildlife which live in the urban wetland.

Parking will be available at Norwich’s Hillside Avenue Primary and Nursery School.

NWT volunteer, Chris Durdin, said: “In the face of this summer’s drought, the lushness of a wetland nature reserve is a stark and attractive contrast to the dry lawns elsewhere.”