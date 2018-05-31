Search

Nando’s are giving away chicken and halloumi sticks to students

PUBLISHED: 12:54 06 August 2018

The chain restaurant has a special offer on this month.

If you are a student opening your A-level results on August 16 then Nando’s will give you some free food.

Any A-level student who goes to the restaurant on results day will be able to get a quarter chicken, a Firestarter, halloumi sticks or classic Nando’s wings for free.

The offer is also extended to BTEC students and will be available in all Nando’s across the UK. All you need to do is take ID and your results along to the restaurant.

There is a requirement of spending a minimum of £7 at the restaurant to qualify for the offer.

Are you getting your A-level results this month? Let us know in the comments.

