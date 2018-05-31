Video

Nominate your stars of Norfolk’s arts scene for our special award

The 2017 EDP People's Choice Awards winners - Come Yew In!, Lost in Translation Circus and Annie Catwoman - at the Norfolk Arts Awards at Norwich Cathedral's Hostry. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography Simon Finlay Photography

Time is running out for people to nominate their stars of Norfolk’s arts scene for one of our special awards.

This year’s Norfolk Arts Awards will once again feature the EDP People’s Choice Awards which give our readers the chance to celebrate their cultural champions.

Lost In Translation Circus, the show Come Yew In! and young musicians’ champion Annie Catwoman were the winners of the accolade in 2017 - and people now have until Monday, August 6 to put forward the individuals and organisations who they think should be in the running for the 2018 awards.

Once again there are three EDP People’s Choice Awards categories - best individual, best small organisation or group, and best large organisation or group.

Ten nominees will be shortlisted in each of the categories and they will then be entered into an online public vote which will decide who are the ultimate 2018 EDP People’s Choice Awards winners.

Stash Kirkbride, who co-founded the Norfolk Arts Awards with Peter Beck, said: “The EDP People’s Choice Awards are an opportunity for all of Norfolk to have their say and are a very important aspect of the Norfolk Arts Awards.

“Every year it is wonderful to see all the different nominations, and once again we would love to hear from people all over the county.”

He said one of the great things about the EDP People’s Choice Awards was that they were open to every individual or organisation doing great things in the arts in Norfolk.

“Nominations could be for a small individual artist just quietly doing amazing work or - right up to the other end of the scale - they could be for an organisation as big as Norwich Theatre Royal or Norfolk and Norwich Festival,” he said.

“There’s not too much time left though, so get nominating!”

The winners of the EDP People’s Choice Awards will be announced at the Norfolk Arts Awards ceremony at Norwich Cathedral’s Hostry on Friday, October 19.

The event is part of the annual Hostry Festival which will this year run from October 13 to 28.

People can submit their nominations for the EDP People’s Choice Awards categories online at www.norfolkartsawards.org until Monday. August 6.

For more information about the Hostry Festival, visit www.hostryfestival.org