Last chance to vote in the EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018

The EDP People's Choice Awards winners 2017 - Come Yew In!, Lost in Translation Circus and Annie Catwoman at the Norfolk Arts Awards winners in Norwich Cathedral's Hostry. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography Archant

Celebrate Norfolk’s cultural champions and vote in the EDP People’s Choice Awards as part of the Norfolk Arts Awards 2018.

Once again there are three categories - best individual, best small organisation or group and best large organisation or group.

Ten nominees have been shortlisted in each group and an online public vote will decide the winners announced at the awards night on October 15.

The Norfolk Arts Awards takes place at Norwich Cathedral as part of the Hostry Festival running from October 13 to 28 with a jam-packed programme of art, theatre and music.

Stash Kirkbride, who co-founded the Norfolk Arts Awards with Peter Beck, said: “The Norfolk Arts Awards is so proud of it’s association with the EDP, and in particular with the much anticipated EDP People’s Choice Awards each year.

“This public voting aspect of the Norfolk Arts Awards serves so well to ensure the project reaches as many people in the county as possible.”

Click the link to vote for the best individual, small organisation and large organisation.

Voting for the EDP People’s Choice Awards closes at midnight on Monday September 17.