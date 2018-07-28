Search

Who was the best-dressed dog at Norwich Pride?

PUBLISHED: 14:58 29 July 2018 | UPDATED: 15:04 29 July 2018

Thousands of people march through the city centre to celebrate Norwich Pride. Picture: Nick Butcher

Thousands of people march through the city centre to celebrate Norwich Pride. Picture: Nick Butcher

Thousands of people turned out for the 10th Norwich Pride parade and they were also joined on the route by some canine chums.

As this video shows, many of our four-legged friends also donned the colours of the rainbow and took part in Saturday’s procession through Norwich which started outside City Hall and weaved its way through the streets before arriving at Chapelfield Gardens for a Pride party in the sunshine.

Norwich Pride - a celebration of the LGBT+ community for everyone - marked its first decade in style with its biggest parade yet which was the centrepiece of a day of friendship and festivity.

