Video

Concert will celebrate 100 years of the RAF at Norwich Theatre Royal

RAF in Concert Archant

You’ll be feeling sky high after a night of musical tribute to mark 100 years of the Royal Air Force.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

RAF in concert RAF in concert

The Royal Air Force’s finest musicians are giving audiences across the country their last opportunity to celebrate the centenary at the RAF in Concert Tour.

The event will see the RAF’s principal bands and the Salon Orchestra visit 11 prestigious venues around the UK, including Norwich on Saturday September 29.

From rousing military marches, to toe-tapping big band numbers and timeless classical pieces, accomplished musicians from the Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment, the Central Band of the Royal Air Force and the Band of the Royal Air Force College will shine a spotlight on key RAF events through its history.

Classic military tunes including the The Dambusters March and Spitfire Fugue will share the programme alongside the fantastic big band sound of Glenn Miller’s In the Mood and Keep ‘em Flying.

READ MORE: Soapstar and TV presenter join Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime cast

Also taking to the stage will be RAF vocalists, Corporal Matthew Walker and Senior Aircraftman Philippa Hobbs performing some hugely popular songs including: Come Fly With Me, Mr Blue Sky, Stars and Miss Otis Regrets.

Tina Outlaw, tour organiser, said: “The Concert Tour is a fitting finale for a wonderful year of celebrations marking the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

READ MORE: 7 food festivals taking place in Norfolk this summer

“RAF 100’s mission has been to Commemorate, Celebrate and Inspire and what better way to do it than through music spanning the past 10 decades.”

Sponsored by BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin, the concert tour is staged in support of the RAF Charitable Trust.

The concert tour will visit: Lighthouse, Poole; September 23: Bristol Cathedral, Bristol; September 25: Symphony Hall, Birmingham; September 26: Theatre Royal, Norwich; September 29: Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow; October 3: Sage Gateshead, Gateshead; October 4: Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff; October 19: Waterfront, Belfast; October 23: Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham; October 27: Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury; October 28: Bridgewater Hall, Manchester; October 31.

Tickets start from £10 and are available to purchase here.