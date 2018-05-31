Video

Excitement building for first-ever Norfolk Day community celebrations

Staff at Richardson's get behind Norfolk Day. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Communities are getting excited as they gear up for the first-ever Norfolk Day.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge walk to church at Sandringham. Picture Matthew Usher. Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge walk to church at Sandringham. Picture Matthew Usher.

Tomorrow’s major celebration will see nearly 300 events held across the county to showcase its proud community spirit, natural beauty, history and creativity.

It was the idea of the EDP, Norwich Evening News and BBC Radio Norfolk.

Norfolk Day logo 2 sponsors-a-a (69396605)iii Norfolk Day logo 2 sponsors-a-a (69396605)iii

David Powles, editor of the EDP and Norwich Evening News, said: “I am very excited about the first-ever Norfolk Day. It is wonderful that so many people, groups, charities and businesses have got behind the day which promises to be a fun and happy occasion for everyone.”

Events include village get togethers from fetes, coffee mornings and celebrations of local food and history.

Many restaurants, cafés and even the county’s largest hospital - the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - have devised Norfolk-themed menus for the special day.

Businesses big and small are embracing the day by running competitions, offers and fun family activities.

And there are also important discussions on issues affecting the county from a business summit, how to tackle loneliness and mental health issues and boosting community cohesion in the county.

As well as support from hundreds of people across the county, Norfolk Day attracted backing from Prince William.

In his seal of approval, the Duke of Cambridge wrote: “My family’s connections with the county of Norfolk go back more than 150 years when Queen Victoria bought Sandringham House.

“My mother was born at Park House in the grounds of Sandringham, and many other family moments have taken place here.

“So it already felt like home when Catherine and I lived there for the first years of George and Charlotte’s lives whilst I had a job as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance up the road in Cambridge.

“I sincerely hope that Norfolk Day becomes an entrenched tradition in the life of this county for years to come.”

Norfolk Day is being sponsored by Woodforde’s Brewery and Richardson’s Hemsby Beach Holiday Park.

Norfolk Wildlife Trust is official charity partner of Norfolk Day.

To see a full list of events visit www.edp24.co.uk

How to get involved in Norfolk Day

The EDP Norwich Evening News will be covering Norfolk Day celebrations online and in both papers.

With more than 250 events taking place across the county we want to cover as many as possible.

To send in pictures and updates from your event email norfolkday@archant.co.uk.

You must include what the event was, where it took place, a few lines on how the event went, who took the picture and a contact number.

Participants in Norfolk Day celebrations can tweet pictures and updates from events on Twitter by using #NorfolkDay.

Details of Norfolk Day events must be sent to norfolkday@archant.co.uk by 11am today.

For a chance of appearing in the paper and online tomorrow and Saturday send in pictures and updates to norfolkday@archant.co.uk by 2pm tomorrow.

A special 24-page picture supplement will be published on Monday, July 30.