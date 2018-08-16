Search

Spot yourself in the crowd at intu Chapelfield’s GoGoHares circus

PUBLISHED: 17:01 16 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:01 16 August 2018

Break Charity Vollunteers fundraising at intu Chapelfield. Photo: Helen Vinsen from GGH Team

Break Charity Vollunteers fundraising at intu Chapelfield. Photo: Helen Vinsen from GGH Team

Helen Vinsen from GGH Team

Intu Chapelfield hosted a circus-themed event inspired by the Pablo GoGoHare.

Intu Chapelfield hosted a circus-themed event inspired by Pablo the GoGoHare.

The event was open to the public between 10am and 4pm with the hare being in memory of Pablo Fanque,

Sheridan Smith, marketing manager at intu Chapelfield, said: “This event is great because it’s for children and adults to enjoy together.

“Pablo GoGoHare is at the event, with a plaque so people can see the story behind him.”

Pablo was the first non-white British circus owner, from Norwich.

The Hare, created by Antonella Beschorner, will be the prize in a raffle, drawn by Break Charity, a Norfolk-based children’s charity which supports vulnerable children, young people and adults.

Some of the activities included stilt walking, juggling and a crafts table where you could decorate your own GoGoHare’s.

For more information on the event, visit intu Chapelfield’s website.

